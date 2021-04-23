Justin Bieber Performs “Lonely” for California Prisoners: Watch

Justin Bieber paid a visit to the California State Prison in Los Angeles County last month, during which he made the questionable decision to perform “Lonely”, a song about the difficulties of growing up in the spotlight. Check out a short clip of the performance, via TMZ, below.

The pop singer made the trip in late March with his pastor in an effort to support faith-based programs. Perhaps he thought a song about loneliness would resonate with prisoners, but most people can’t relate to lyrics about the downfalls of fame.

As an example, Bieber sings, “Everybody knows my past now/ Like my house was always made of glass/ And maybe that’s the price you pay/ For the money and fame at an early age.”

That being said, some of the prisoners appeared to be moved by the acoustic performance. TMZ reports Bieber performed three or four songs in total during his set, which was followed by a sermon.

“Lonely” appears on Bieber’s latest album, Justice. While announcing the project, the pop singer said he recorded it with the intention of helping people “feel less alone,” so at least his heart in the right place.