Kenny Mason Drops New Project Angelic Hoodrat: Supercut: Stream

Kenny Mason has released his sophomore project, Angelic Hoodrat: Supercut. Stream it via Apple Music and Spotify below.
The 12-track project features appearances from Freddie Gibbs (“Much Money”) and Denzel Curry (“A+”). It is primarily produced by Julian Cruz, with Mason contributing production to a handful of tracks. A pair of rising artists, Dallas’ Angel White featuring on “Titan” and bi-lingual New Jersey singer-songwriter Ambar Lucid, join the Atlanta rapper on “Titan” and “Breathe”, respectively.
Prior to the full-length’s release, Mason shared “Partments”, “Pup”, “Play Ball”, and “Rih”. Angelic Hoodrat: Supercut follows his breakout debut Angelic Hoodrat album.
In a 2020 Complex interview, Mason spoke about mixing disparate influences into his sound. “I listen to different types of music, and I like a bunch of different types of artists,” he explained. “I don’t ever want to take one form or one shape. I want to be formless or shapeless.”
Angelic Hoodrat: Supercut Artwork:
Angelic Hoodrat: Supercut Tracklist:
01. 43
02. RIH
03. A+ (feat. Denzel Curry)
04. Fasho
05. Much Money (feat. Freddie Gibbs)
06. Play Ball
07. Pup
08. Titan (feat. Angel White)
09. Breathe (feat. Ambar Lucid)
10. Partments
11. 4Ever
12. Storm