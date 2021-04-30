Menu
Menu Shop Search Help
Advertisement

Kings Of Convenience Announce New Album Peace or Love, Share “Rocky Trail”: Stream

The Norwegian duo's first new album in 12 years features contributions from Feist

Kings of Convenience Peace or Love new album song Rocky Trail stream music, photo by Salvo Alibrio
Kings of Convenience, photo by Salvo Alibrio
Advertisement
Advertisement
April 30, 2021 | 1:15pm ET

After 12 long years of occasional shows but mostly relative silence, Kings of Convenience are finally back. The Norwegian folk duo, comprised of Erlend Øye and Eirik Glambek Bøe, has returned today to announce a new album. It’s called Peace or Love and it’s due out June 18th via EMI. Celebrate the news by streaming the lead single “Rocky Trail”, which they’ve shared alongside a video, below.

Peace or Love is the band’s fourth studio album overall, following 2009’s great Declaration of Dependence. The new record spans 11 tracks in total, including “Rocky Trail” and two other songs — “Love Is a Lonely Thing”  and “Catholic Country” — that allegedly see Kings of Convenience teaming up with the one and only Feist, according to Apple Music.

“Rocky Trail” picks back up right where Kings of Convenience last left off. It’s breezy, detailed, and beautifully intimate — the type of single where acoustic guitars blossom into stunning floral bouquets alongside delicate vocal harmonies. “Another classic Eirik composition that skillfully ignores the verse-chorus-verse blueprint,” Erlend said of the song in a press release. “It’s pop music, but not as we know it.”

Related Video

In the song’s accompanying music video, directed by Detour, Kings of Convenience can be seen performing the song together in an open, white studio space. The building is full of minimalist artwork, burgeoning plants, and smiling friends who twirl around the band as they go about rearranging various items in the room. It’s all shot in one take, giving the feeling of a dizzying hangout that leaves you feeling charmed by the little moments in life.

storytellers kendrick lamar janelle monae st. vincent Kings Of Convenience Announce New Album Peace or Love, Share Rocky Trail: Stream
 Editor's Pick
10 Artists Worth Bringing Back VH1 Storytellers For

Pre-orders for Peace or Love are currently ongoing at the band’s website, including a limited-edition white vinyl pressing. Check out the cover artwork and full tracklist after the jump.

Peace or Love Artwork:

Peace or Love by Kings of Convenience album artwork cover art

Peace or Love Tracklist:
01. Rumours
02. Rocky Trail
03. Comb My Hair
04. Angel
05. Love Is a Lonely Thing (feat. Feist)
06. Fever
07. Killers
08. Ask For Help
09. Catholic Country (feat. Feist)
10. Song About It
11. Washing Machine

Latest Stories

Jónsi Without Remorse score Tom Clancy OST stream Jonsi, photo by Philip Cosores

Jónsi Shares Original Score for Tom Clancy's Without Remorse: Stream

April 30, 2021

Burial and Blackdown Share New EP Shock Power of Love: Stream

April 30, 2021

Crumb Ice Melt stream new album song music video, photo by Third Pupil

Crumb Release New Album Ice Melt: Stream

April 30, 2021

Flotsam and Jetsam New Album

Flotsam and Jetsam Unleash Title Track from Upcoming Album Blood in the Water: Stream

April 30, 2021

 

sturgill simpson john prine paradise cover new song stream tribute

Sturgill Simpson Covers John Prine's "Paradise": Stream

April 30, 2021

sharon van etten daniel johnston some things last a long time cover new song stream pepe the frog feels good man

Sharon Van Etten Covers Daniel Johnston's "Some Things Last a Long Time": Stream

April 30, 2021

flying lotus yasuke score stream netflix anime soundtrack listen

Flying Lotus Unsheathes Soundtrack for Yasuke: Stream

April 30, 2021

miley cyrus kid laroi without you remix music video song stream watch

Miley Cyrus Joins The Kid LAROI on Remix of "Without You": Stream

April 30, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Kings Of Convenience Announce New Album Peace or Love, Share "Rocky Trail": Stream

Menu Shop Search Help