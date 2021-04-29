Kodak Black Pleads Guilty in 2016 Sexual Assault Case Involving High School Student

Rapper Kodak Black has pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and battery in a 2016 sexual assault case involving a high school student. According to CBS affiliate WBTW, he’s expected to avoid jail time under the conditions of his plea deal.

Kodak Black, whose real name is Bill Kapri, was accused of raping a teenager in a hotel room after a 2016 concert in Florence, South Carolina. The victim reported the crime to her school nurse, who then contacted law enforcement.

Kapri was sentenced to 10 years in prison, but the sentence was suspended to 18 months probation if the MC met certain conditions, which the victim agreed to. He was required to take full responsibility for his actions and publicly apologize, both of which he did in court as the victim watched from video call. “I apologize to Miss [victim’s name] and am hopeful we can all move forward,” he said. “I wish her the best in her life.” Besides that, Kapri has to undergo counseling.

In a series of tweets posted on Thursday night, Kapri claimed that he agreed to the plea deal because “both us just wanted to get this shit over wit AND I ain’t have to come off no money… ain’t gotta register as a sex offender or nun , shit that’s a play if you ask me.” He added, “My heart goes out to all the girls out here getting raped and shit FORREAL , But I Ain’t Did That Shit Man gesturing not ok #ImTooGangsta #TooFlyFaThat.”

Kapri was accompanied in court by Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. It’s unclear why, except that the two are friends. Earlier this year, as Kapri languished in jail on weapons charges, Jackson lobbied for former President Trump to commute Kapri’s sentence.

These sexual assault charges are unrelated to the 2019 case that put Kapri behind bars. The rapper pleaded guilty to federal weapons charges in Florida. He was sentenced to 46 months in prison, during which he put a prison guard in the hospital after grabbing his testicles in a drug-addled fight. Afterwards, he was moved from a Miami correctional facility to a maximum-security Kentucky prison. Then, last April, he pleaded guilty again, this time to gun possession charges in New York. Last fall, he asked Trump to commute his sentence. Trump finally did so as one of his final acts as President, commuting the sentences of Lil Wayne and Kodak Black.

