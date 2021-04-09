Menu
Menu Shop Search Help

Aly & AJ on Channeling Classic Laurel Canyon Vibes

The two sisters join Kyle Meredith to talk about their first album in 14 years

Kyle Meredith With... Aly & AJ
Kyle Meredith With… Aly & AJ
Advertisement
Advertisement
April 9, 2021 | 4:00pm ET

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS

Aly & AJ catch up with Kyle Meredith to talk about their first album in 14 years, A Touch of the Beat Gets You Up On Your Feet Gets You Out and Then Into the Sun. The sisters talk about making a West Coast record with heroes Grace Slick, Janis Joplin, and the Laurel Canyon scene in mind, all while reflecting on the turmoil going on in the country. The actor/musicians also discuss working with Heart’s Nancy Wilson and Wild Nothing’s Jack Tatum on “Listen!!”, having their 00’s hit “Potential Breakup Song” become a TikTok trend, updating their past catalog, and upcoming tour plans.

Related Video

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Meredith digs deep into the artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty.

Latest Stories

Kyle Meredith With... Bomba Estéreo

Bomba Estéreo on the Latin Music Wave in Pop

April 7, 2021

Kyle Meredith With... Eric Andre

Eric Andre on Favorite Road Trip Movies, Cutting-Room Pranks, and That Ape Assault

April 5, 2021

Kyle Meredith With... Daya

Daya on Her Love of All Things David Lynch

April 2, 2021

Kyle Meredith With... Train

Train on Proving Labels Wrong With "Drops of Jupiter"

April 1, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Aly & AJ on Channeling Classic Laurel Canyon Vibes

Menu Shop Search Help