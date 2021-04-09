Aly & AJ on Channeling Classic Laurel Canyon Vibes

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Aly & AJ catch up with Kyle Meredith to talk about their first album in 14 years, A Touch of the Beat Gets You Up On Your Feet Gets You Out and Then Into the Sun. The sisters talk about making a West Coast record with heroes Grace Slick, Janis Joplin, and the Laurel Canyon scene in mind, all while reflecting on the turmoil going on in the country. The actor/musicians also discuss working with Heart’s Nancy Wilson and Wild Nothing’s Jack Tatum on “Listen!!”, having their 00’s hit “Potential Breakup Song” become a TikTok trend, updating their past catalog, and upcoming tour plans.

