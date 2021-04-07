Bomba Estéreo on the Latin Music Wave in Pop

<span style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Bomba Estéreo‘s Simón Mejía catches up with Kyle Meredith to dish on the details about the Colombian duo’s new LP, Deja. Mejía, along with musical partner Li Saumet, had began writing and planning the record in 2017 around the concept of the end of the world due to the environmental crisis. Mejía discusses his thoughts on musicians being more in tune with nature, writing about loneliness and depression, and the current Latin wave of music on the US pop charts as he remembers when early on, they were encouraged to sing in English if they desired any crossover chances.

