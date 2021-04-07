Menu
Bomba Estéreo on the Latin Music Wave in Pop

Simón Mejía catches up with Kyle Meredith to discuss new album Deja

Kyle Meredith With… Bomba Estéreo
April 7, 2021 | 4:00pm ET

Bomba Estéreo‘s Simón Mejía catches up with Kyle Meredith to dish on the details about the Colombian duo’s new LP, Deja. Mejía, along with musical partner Li Saumet, had began writing and planning the record in 2017 around the concept of the end of the world due to the environmental crisis. Mejía discusses his thoughts on musicians being more in tune with nature, writing about loneliness and depression, and the current Latin wave of music on the US pop charts as he remembers when early on, they were encouraged to sing in English if they desired any crossover chances.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Meredith digs deep into the artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty.

