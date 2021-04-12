Menu
Menu Shop Search Help

Merry Clayton on Her First New Album in Over 25 Years

Legendary Gospel singer joins Kyle Meredith to unpack the stories behind Beautiful Scars

Kyle Meredith With... Merry Clayton
Kyle Meredith With… Merry Clayton
Advertisement
Advertisement
April 12, 2021 | 2:30pm ET

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS

Merry Clayton gets on the line with Kyle Meredith to talk about her first new album in over 25 years, Beautiful Scars. The legendary singer discusses why gospel music speaks so deeply to her after losing both of her legs in a car accident in 2014. Clayton takes us through some of her history of knowing Sam Cooke when she was young, hanging with Muhammad Ali while singing with Ray Charles, and backing up Carole King on Tapestry. We also get the story of how Coldplay’s Chris Martin came to write a song for her and later revisit 1971’s self-titled LP for its 50th anniversary.

Related Video

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Meredith digs deep into the artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty.

Latest Stories

Kyle Meredith With... Aly & AJ

Aly & AJ on Channeling Classic Laurel Canyon Vibes

April 9, 2021

Kyle Meredith With... Bomba Estéreo

Bomba Estéreo on the Latin Music Wave in Pop

April 11, 2021

Kyle Meredith With... Eric Andre

Eric Andre on Favorite Road Trip Movies, Cutting-Room Pranks, and That Ape Assault

April 5, 2021

Kyle Meredith With... Daya

Daya on Her Love of All Things David Lynch

April 2, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Merry Clayton on Her First New Album in Over 25 Years

Menu Shop Search Help