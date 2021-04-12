Merry Clayton on Her First New Album in Over 25 Years

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Merry Clayton gets on the line with Kyle Meredith to talk about her first new album in over 25 years, Beautiful Scars. The legendary singer discusses why gospel music speaks so deeply to her after losing both of her legs in a car accident in 2014. Clayton takes us through some of her history of knowing Sam Cooke when she was young, hanging with Muhammad Ali while singing with Ray Charles, and backing up Carole King on Tapestry. We also get the story of how Coldplay’s Chris Martin came to write a song for her and later revisit 1971’s self-titled LP for its 50th anniversary.

