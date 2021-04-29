Menu
Five People Arrested in Kidnapping of Lady Gaga’s Dogs, Shooting of Her Assistant

Among those charged was the woman who "found" the dogs, hoping to claim the $500,000 reward offered by Gaga

Lady Gaga with one of her Bulldogs, photo via Instagram
Lady Gaga with one of her Bulldogs, photo via Instagram
April 29, 2021 | 6:08pm ET

Five people have been arrested and charged in connection with the dognapping of Lady Gaga‘s French bulldogs and shooting of the singer’s personal assistant. Among those charged was the woman who “found” the dogs, hoping to claim the $500,000 reward offered by Gaga.

According to Los Angeles, five suspects are currently in custody: James Jackson, 18; Jaylin White, 19; Lafayette Whaley, 27; Harold White, 40; and Jennifer McBride, 50. Jackson, Jaylin White, and Whaley were charged with one count each of attempted murder and robbery. Harold White and McBride were charged with one count each of accessory attempted murder.

On the evening of February 24th, two of Lady Gaga’s French bulldogs — Koji and Gustav — were stolen during a brazen attack in Hollywood. Surveillance footage captured a white sedan pulling up to Lady Gaga’s assistant, Ryan Fischer, who was walking the dogs at the time. Two men jumped out of the vehicle and demanded that Fischer hand over the dogs; during the subsequent struggle, Fischer was shot once in the chest. The thieves fled the scene with Koji and Gustav, while a third dog — Asia — managed to escape and was later recovered by police.

On February 26th, a woman brought the dogs to a Los Angeles Police Department station, claiming to have found them tied to a pole in an alley. Police initially believed the woman was “uninvolved and unassociated,” but after further investigation it was determined that she was actually part of the scheme.

