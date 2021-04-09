LeBron James Producing House Party Reboot Starring Jorge Lendeborg Jr., Tosin Cole

Wave your hands in the air, everybody, because it’s time to party again. Deadline reports that LeBron James is producing a remake of the 1990 cult favorite comedy House Party for New Line.

James and his SpringHill Company partner Maverick Carter have long had their eyes on the classic House Party franchise, with news of the reboot first breaking in 2018. Things seem to be heating up on the project, as music video director Calmatic (Vince Staples, Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road”) has been tapped to helm the movie as his feature-length debut and New Line has entered negotiations with Jorge Lendeborg Jr. (Boogie, the MCU Spider-Man series) and Tosin Cole (Doctor Who) to star.

The original House Party is credited with helping make hip-hop “mainstream,” in addition to launching the careers of stars like Christopher Reid, Christopher Martin, Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell, and more. The film centered on a simple house party thrown by Christopher “Kid” Harris (Reid) and his buddy Peter “Play” Martin (Martin) that leads to a crazy night of music and classic ’90s antics.

House Party spun off four sequels, each loaded with cameos from hip-hop groups and stars. James and SpringHill aim to repeat that success, with plans to pump the reboot full of surprise appearances and create a new franchise.

To that end, New Line has been targeting rising stars to flesh out the cast, just as the original did. They went through an arduous casting process before landing on Lendeborg Jr. and Cole, and are currently searching for the female leads.

Of course, this is just the latest nostalgic piece of ’90s pop culture James is involved with reviving. On July 16th, his long-in-the-works Space Jam sequel, A New Legacy, arrives in theaters and on HBO Max.