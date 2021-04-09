Menu
Menu Shop Search Help

LeBron James Producing House Party Reboot Starring Jorge Lendeborg Jr., Tosin Cole

New Line is reimagining the 1990 hip-hop cult classic

lebron james house party reboot
Advertisement
Advertisement
April 9, 2021 | 11:24am ET

Wave your hands in the air, everybody, because it’s time to party again. Deadline reports that LeBron James is producing a remake of the 1990 cult favorite comedy House Party for New Line.

James and his SpringHill Company partner Maverick Carter have long had their eyes on the classic House Party franchise, with news of the reboot first breaking in 2018. Things seem to be heating up on the project, as music video director Calmatic (Vince Staples, Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road”) has been tapped to helm the movie as his feature-length debut and New Line has entered negotiations with Jorge Lendeborg Jr. (Boogie, the MCU Spider-Man series) and Tosin Cole (Doctor Who) to star.

The original House Party is credited with helping make hip-hop “mainstream,” in addition to launching the careers of stars like Christopher Reid, Christopher Martin, Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell, and more. The film centered on a simple house party thrown by Christopher “Kid” Harris (Reid) and his buddy Peter “Play” Martin (Martin) that leads to a crazy night of music and classic ’90s antics.

Related Video

House Party spun off four sequels, each loaded with cameos from hip-hop groups and stars. James and SpringHill aim to repeat that success, with plans to pump the reboot full of surprise appearances and create a new franchise.

To that end, New Line has been targeting rising stars to flesh out the cast, just as the original did. They went through an arduous casting process before landing on Lendeborg Jr. and Cole, and are currently searching for the female leads.

Space Jam Michael Jordan Brand History
 Editor's Pick
From Air Jordans to Space Jam, How Michael Jordan Built His Net Worth

Of course, this is just the latest nostalgic piece of ’90s pop culture James is involved with reviving. On July 16th, his long-in-the-works Space Jam sequel, A New Legacy, arrives in theaters and on HBO Max.

Latest Stories

Indiana Jones 5 Casts Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Indiana Jones 5 Casts Phoebe Waller-Bridge as Harrison Ford's Co-Star

April 9, 2021

Netflix's Thunder Force Isn't Super, But It's Alright: Review

Netflix's Thunder Force Isn't Super, But It's Alright: Review

April 9, 2021

Cher in The World’s Loneliest Elephant

Cher Helps Rescue "The World's Loneliest Elephant" in New Documentary Trailer: Watch

April 8, 2021

Dwayne Johnson Earns 46% Approval Rating in Presidential Survey

46% of Surveyed Americans Say They'd Consider Voting for Dwayne Johnson for President in 2024

April 8, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

LeBron James Producing House Party Reboot Starring Jorge Lendeborg Jr., Tosin Cole

Menu Shop Search Help