Leonardo DiCaprio in Talks to Star in English-Language Remake of Another Round

Leonardo DiCaprio‘s production company, Appian Way, has emerged victorious in a bidding war for the Oscar-winning Danish film, Another Round, and now he is being eyed to star in the English-language remake.

As first reported by Deadline, DiCaprio would play Mads Mikkelsen’s role in the original film. Another Round won this year’s Academy Award for Best International Film and centers around a group of teachers who test Finn Skårderud’s theory that maintaining a blood alcohol content (BAC) of 0.05 makes people more creative and relaxed. The dramedy’s Oscar-nominated director, Thomas Vinterberg, added that the film is “about letting go of control in life as I lost control in my own life” in his acceptance speech at the awards show this weekend.

Vinterberg is returning to executive produce the remake with Sisse Graum Jørgensen and Kasper Dissing. Vinterberg, who also co-wrote Another Round with Tobias Lindholm, won’t be directing or writing the English-language version.

Related Video

During his acceptance speech, Vinterberg dedicated the win to his late teenage daughter, Ida. “We wanted to make a film that celebrates life, and four days into shooting, the impossible happened: An accident on a highway took my daughter away,” he said. “She had just read the script and she was glowing with excitement, she loved this and she felt seen by this. And she was supposed to be in this. If anyone dares to believe that she’s here with us somehow, you’ll be able to see her clapping and cheering with us. We ended up making this movie for her as her monument.”

DiCaprio has a number of other intriguing roles to come, including in Adam McKay’s Don’t Look Up and Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon.