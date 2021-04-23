Menu
Menu Shop Search Help
Advertisement

Lil Yachty Drops New Mixtape Michigan Boy Boat: Stream

Atlanta rapper puts on burgeoning talent from the Wolverine State

lil yachty michigan boy boat mixtape stream
Lil Yachty, photo by Philip Cosores
Advertisement
Advertisement
April 23, 2021 | 12:14am ET

Lil Yachty just dropped his new mixtape, Michigan Boy Boat. Stream it view Apple Music or Spotify below.

As the name implies, the project finds the Atlanta rapper teaming up with Michigan’s deep roster of hip-hop talent. Yachty has been collaborating with the bubbling Detroit hip-hop scene for several years, most recently joining forces with Sada Baby on “Not Regular” in October before showing off his lyrical side on “Royal Rumble”, a stacked cypher with young talents like Krispylife Kid, RMC Mike, Babyface Ray, Rio Da Yung OG, and Icewear Vezzo.

In the mixtape’s trailer, Yachty shared the purpose of his project. “I found a love for Michigan, you know what I’m sayin’? The city itself is just a vibe that’s unmatched,” he said. “I established this relationship, I was a fan of all these guys all throughout Michigan, not just Detroit. Tryna put them on a pedestal. Give ’em the platform they may not have had before.”

Related Video

Yachty also recalled getting turned on to the Wolverine State hip-hop scene in a Rolling Stone interview.  “I started doing my own homework and digging,” he explained. “And just started realizing there are no bad rappers in Michigan. Everyone knows how to rap.”

Prior to Michigan Boy Boat, Yachty’s most recent full-length was last year’s Lil Boat 3.

Michigan Boy Boat Artwork:

lil yachty michigan boy boat mixtape artwork

Michigan Boy Boat Tracklist:
01. Final Form
02. Dynamic Duo (feat. Tee Grizzley)
03. Concrete Goonies
04. Don’t Even Bother (feat. Veeze & Baby Smoove)
05. G.I. Joe (feat. Louie Ray)
06. Never Did Coke (feat. Swae Lee)
07. Ghetto Boy Shit (feat. RMC Mike)
08. Plastic (feat. Icewear Vezzo & Rio Da Yung OG)
09. Fight Night Round 3 (feat. Babyface Ray & Veeze )
10. SB 2021 (feat. Sada Baby)
11. Stunt Double (feat. Rio Da Yung OG)
12. SB5 (feat. Sada Baby)
13. Hybrid (feat. Baby Tron)
14. This That One (feat. Krispy Life Kidd, Veeze, Slap Savage, YN Jay, Louie Ray)

Latest Stories

The Weeknd Enlists Ariana Grande For "Save Your Tears" Remix

The Weeknd Enlists Ariana Grande for "Save Your Tears" Remix: Stream

April 23, 2021

Dave and Violet Grohl Share Cover of X's "Nausea"

Dave Grohl and His Daughter Violet Share Cover of X's "Nausea": Stream

April 23, 2021

The Mars Volta Unearth Lost Album Landscape Tantrums: Stream

April 23, 2021

The Chemical Brothers Release New Single "The Darkness That You Fear": Stream

April 23, 2021

 

Cordae Just Until stream new music EP song Young Thug Q-Tip, photo by Kaito

Cordae Releases New EP Just Until.... Featuring Young Thug and Q-Tip: Stream

April 22, 2021

The Bronx New Song "Superbloom"

The Bronx Unleash New Song "Superbloom" Ahead of Upcoming Album: Stream

April 22, 2021

beach house marins dream new song video meow wolf

Beach House Score Trippy Music Video "Marin's Dreams": Watch

April 22, 2021

Iceage Share New Song "Gold City", Announce Tour Dates

Iceage Announce 2022 Tour Dates, Share New Song "Gold City": Stream

and April 22, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Lil Yachty Drops New Mixtape Michigan Boy Boat: Stream

Menu Shop Search Help