Lil Yachty Drops New Mixtape Michigan Boy Boat: Stream

Lil Yachty just dropped his new mixtape, Michigan Boy Boat.

As the name implies, the project finds the Atlanta rapper teaming up with Michigan’s deep roster of hip-hop talent. Yachty has been collaborating with the bubbling Detroit hip-hop scene for several years, most recently joining forces with Sada Baby on “Not Regular” in October before showing off his lyrical side on “Royal Rumble”, a stacked cypher with young talents like Krispylife Kid, RMC Mike, Babyface Ray, Rio Da Yung OG, and Icewear Vezzo.

In the mixtape’s trailer, Yachty shared the purpose of his project. “I found a love for Michigan, you know what I’m sayin’? The city itself is just a vibe that’s unmatched,” he said. “I established this relationship, I was a fan of all these guys all throughout Michigan, not just Detroit. Tryna put them on a pedestal. Give ’em the platform they may not have had before.”

Yachty also recalled getting turned on to the Wolverine State hip-hop scene in a Rolling Stone interview. “I started doing my own homework and digging,” he explained. “And just started realizing there are no bad rappers in Michigan. Everyone knows how to rap.”

Prior to Michigan Boy Boat, Yachty’s most recent full-length was last year’s Lil Boat 3.

Michigan Boy Boat Artwork:

Michigan Boy Boat Tracklist:

01. Final Form

02. Dynamic Duo (feat. Tee Grizzley)

03. Concrete Goonies

04. Don’t Even Bother (feat. Veeze & Baby Smoove)

05. G.I. Joe (feat. Louie Ray)

06. Never Did Coke (feat. Swae Lee)

07. Ghetto Boy Shit (feat. RMC Mike)

08. Plastic (feat. Icewear Vezzo & Rio Da Yung OG)

09. Fight Night Round 3 (feat. Babyface Ray & Veeze )

10. SB 2021 (feat. Sada Baby)

11. Stunt Double (feat. Rio Da Yung OG)

12. SB5 (feat. Sada Baby)

13. Hybrid (feat. Baby Tron)

14. This That One (feat. Krispy Life Kidd, Veeze, Slap Savage, YN Jay, Louie Ray)