Little Simz Announces New Album Sometimes I Might Be Introvert, Shares “Introvert”: Stream

Little Simz has announced her new album Sometimes I Might Be Introvert. It’s out September 3rd via Age 101, and today she’s offered a preview with lead single “Introvert”.

The British rapper vaulted into hip-hop conversations on both sides of the Atlantic with her 2019 album GREY Area, one of our favorite albums of the year. Since then she tided over fans with the 2020 Drop 6 EP, and as good as that was, her return to the long play is welcome news. For her fourth album she’s once again she’s producing alongside her longtime collaborator Inflo, and here she’s lined up feature verses from Obongjayar and Cleo Sol. To judge by “Introvert”, her taste in beats remains impeccable.

“Introvert” announces its ambitions with towering waves of horns and military drum tattoos. All that grandness drops into a propulsive beat over which Simz spits about destiny alongside deeply personal confessions, “The kingdoms of fire, the blood of a young messiah,” and the moment when “I should’ve been a friend when your grandma died.”

The track is accompanied by a music video directed by Salomon Lightelm. It takes place in and around majestic architecture, with expressionist dancers that react to the lyrics by shuddering, leaping, or rumbling about. Check out “Introvert” below.

Sometimes I Might Be Introvert comes out of its shell September 3rd and pre-orders are ongoing.

Sometimes I Might Be Introvert Artwork:

Sometimes I Might Be Introvert Tracklist:

01. Introvert

02. Woman ft. Cleo Sol

03. Two Worlds Apart

04. I Love You, I Hate You

05. Little Q Pt 1 (Interlude)

06. Little Q Pt 2

07. Gems (Interlude)

08. Speed

09. Standing Ovation

10. I See You

11. The Rapper That Came to Tea (Interlude)

12. Rollin Stone

13. Protect My Energy

14. Never Make Promises (Interlude)

15. Point and Kill ft. Obongjayar

16. Fear No Man

17. The Garden (Interlude)

18. How Did You Get Here

19. Miss Understood