Liz Phair Sets Release Date for New Album Soberish, Shares “Spanish Doors”: Stream

Liz Phair has set a June 4th release for her first album in 11 years, Soberish. In anticipation, she’s shared the album’s opening track, “Spanish Doors”, which you can stream below.

Phair first announced Soberish back in March 2020, but chose to delay its release due to the pandemic. She recorded the album’s 13 tracks with the aid of longtime collaborator Brad Wood, who previously helmed Phair’s albums Exile In Guyville, Whip-Smart, and whitechocolatespaceegg.

“I found my inspiration for Soberish by delving into an early era of my music development, my art school years spent listening to Art Rock and New Wave music non-stop on my Walkman,” explained Phair of the album in a statement. “The English Beat, The Specials, Madness, R.E.M.’s Automatic for the People, Yazoo, The Psychedelic Furs, Talking Heads, Velvet Underground, Laurie Anderson, and the Cars. The city came alive for me as a young person, the bands in my headphones lending me the courage to explore.”

Meanwhile, in a past interview with Kyle Meredith With…, Phair described the album’s sound as a “stranger, much more experimental, deeper and twistier journey.”

Along with “Spanish Doors”, she’s previewed the album by sharing “Good Side” and “Hey Lou”, the latter of which is an ode to the romance between Lou Reed and Laurie Anderson.

As for “Spanish Doors”, Phair said the song is “about the fracturing of a beautiful life, when everything you counted on is suddenly thrown up for grabs.” She added, “I drew inspiration from a friend who was going through a divorce, but the actions in the lyrics are my own. I relate to hiding out in the bathroom when everyone around you is having a good time, but your life just fell apart. You look at yourself in the mirror and wonder who you are now, shadows of doubt creeping into your eyes. Just a few moments ago you were a whole, confident person and now you wonder how you’ll ever get the magic back.”

As of now, Phair intends to hit the road starting in June, serving as a support act on Alanis Morissette’s Jagged Little Pill 25th anniversary tour. Check out the full list of dates below, and purchase tickets here.

Soberish Artwork:

Soberish Tracklist:

01. Spanish Doors

02. The Game

03. Hey Lou

04. In There

05. Good Side

06. Sheridan Side

07. Ba Ba Ba

08. Soberish

09. Soul Sucker

10. Lonely Street

11. Dosage

12. Bad Kitty

13. Rain Scene

Liz Phair 2021 Tour Dates:

06/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl ^

07/31 – Portland, OR @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater ^

08/03 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion ^

08/05 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion ^

08/06 – Las Vegas, NV @ USANA Amphitheater ^

08/12 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater ^

08/13 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion ^

08/14 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP ^

08/17 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre ^

08/18 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre ^

08/20 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre ^

08/21 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion ^

08/22 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek ^

08/25 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater ^

08/26 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion ^

08/28 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre ^

08/29 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater ^

08/31 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion ^

09/01 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion ^

09/03 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center ^

09/04 – Mansfield, MA @ The Xfinity Center ^

09/05 – Saratoga, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts ^

09/08 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center ^

09/10 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center ^

09/11 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino ^

09/12 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre ^

09/15 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center ^

09/17 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena ^

09/18 – St Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre ^

10/18 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena ^

10/20 – London, UK @ The O2 Arena ^

10/25 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena ^

10/28 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclaycard Arena ^

10/29 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena ^

10/31 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome ^

11/03 – Budapest, HU @ Papp Laszlo ^

11/06 – Warsaw, PL @ Expo XXI ^

11/08 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum ^

11/10 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi ^

11/11 – Madrid, ES @ WiZink Center ^

11/13 – Paris, FR @ Acoor Arena ^

^ = w/ Alanis Morissette