Lucy Dacus Announces New Album Home Video, Shares “Hot & Heavy”: Stream

Lucy Dacus has announced her new album, Home Video, out June 25th on Matador. To accompany the news, she shared a new song, “Hot & Heavy”, and revealed 2021 North American tour dates with Bachelor.

The 11-song album was inspired by Dacus’ coming-of-age years in Richmond, Virginia, and is described as capturing the “specific moment in time growing up where emotions and relationships start becoming more complex.” In August 2019, she started recording the LP in Nashville with her friends and collaborators Jacob Blizard, Collin Pastore, and Jake Finch. Her boygenius bandmates, Phoebe Bridgers and Julien Baker, contribute vocals on two of the album’s songs.

Following the early single “Thumbs”, which we subsequently named our Song of the Week, Dacus has let loose a song called “Hot & Heavy” as a second preview of the album. Addressing self-growth, it is accompanied by a self-directed video shot in Richmond’s historic Byrd Theatre. Over guitar-driven instrumentation evoking the nostalgia of fondly remembering childhood, Dacus compares her current and past selves.

Related Video

“You used to be so sweet,” she sings. “Now you’re a firecracker on a crowded street/ Couldn’t look away even if I wanted/ Try to walk away but I come back to the start.”

Watch the new clip below, ahead of her live debut of the record on The Late Night Show with Stephen Colbert tonight.

In a statement, Dacus spoke about the introspection which inspired the track, saying

“I thought I was writing ‘Hot & Heavy’ about an old friend, but I realized along the way that it was just about me outgrowing past versions of myself. So much of life is submitting to change and saying goodbye even if you don’t want to. Now whenever I go to places that used to be significant to me, it feels like trespassing the past. I know that the teen version of me wouldn’t approve of me now, and that’s embarrassing and a little bit heartbreaking, even if I know intellectually that I like my life and who I am.”

Dacus also included home video footage shot by her father while she was growing up, in order to “visualize the moment when you first reflect on your childhood, which I

think can also be the moment that childhood is over.”

She added, “I feel like there was a hard switch when I started releasing music, when my identity went from being a personal project to something publicly observed and reflected. I asked my family (shoutout to my grandma) and some of my closest friends to be extras because they’re the people that knew me before that switch. I may have dropped out of film school, but I still love making movies and had a really fun time directing this one.”

Pre-order Home Video now. Check out the album art and tracklist below.

As for the tour, it begins on September 10th with Dacus supporting Baker’s headlining show at Richmond’s The National. On the next day, they switch roles before Dacus proceeds to hit cities including Nashville, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Austin, Toronto, and many more. Along the way, she will separately be accompanied by Bachelor (Jay Som and Palehound), Bartees Strange, and Shamir. The trek closes out on Oct. 25th at Brooklyn Steel. Read on for the full schedule.

Home Video Artwork:

Home Video Tracklist:

01. Hot & Heavy

02. Christine

03. First Time

04. VBS

05. Cartwheel

06. Thumbs

07. Going Going Gone

08. Partner In Crime

09. Brando

10. Please Stay

11. Triple Dog Dare

Lucy Dacus 2021 North American Tour Dates:

09/10 – Richmond, VA @ The National *

09/11 – Richmond, VA @ The National *

09/13 – Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom %

09/14 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West %

09/15 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl %

09/17 – Dallas, TX @ Trees %

09/18 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall- Downstairs %

09/19 – Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn %

09/20 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger %

09/22 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole %

09/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel %

09/25 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory OC %

09/27 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore %

09/30 – Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre $

10/01 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom $

10/02 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre $

10/05 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge $

10/08 – Iowa City, IA @ The Englert Theatre $

10/09 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue $

10/11 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre $

10/12 – Columbus , OH @ Newport Music Hall $

10/14 – Toronto, ON @ The Opera House $

10/15 – Montreal, QC @ L’Astral $

10/16 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues $

10/18 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground $

10/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer ^

10/22 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club $

10/25 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

* = w/ Julien Baker

% = w/ Bachelor

$ = w/ Bartees Strange

^ = w/ Shamir