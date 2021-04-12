Menu
Macaulay Culkin Welcomes First Child with Partner Brenda Song

 Dakota Song Culkin was born Monday, April 5th

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song (image via Instagram/@BrendaSong)
April 12, 2021 | 3:41pm ET

From Home Alone to a full house, congratulations are due to actor Macaulay Culkin, who has announced the birth of his first child with partner Brenda Song. As the pair told EsquireDakota Song Culkin was born Monday, April 5th in Los Angeles, weighing in at 6 pounds and 14 ounces.

Both mom and child are reportedly healthy, and the family summed up their feelings in a two-word statement: “We’re overjoyed.” Dakota is named in honor of Macaulay’s sister Dakota Culkin, who died in a car accident in 2008.

Both former child actors, the 40-year-old Culkin and 33-year-old Song first met on the set of the 2019 film Changeland. Having a baby wasn’t a surprise — Culkin hinted that something like that might be in the works last year, telling Esquire that, “We practice a lot.” On a more serious note, Song added that Culkin was a huge help while her mother was undergoing cancer treatments, making her homemade soup and potato chips to help her feel better. “You can’t be around him and not be happy,” she said.

Song is best known for starring in The Suite Life of Zack & Cody and the sequel series The Suite Life on Deck. More recently, she had recurring roles in New Girl and Superstore, and in 2019 she acted opposite Kat Dennings in Hulu’s Dollface. As for Culkin, he’s set to have “crazy, erotic sex” with a character played by Kathy Bates in Season 10 of American Horror Story. Even more frighteningly, last year he unveiled a face mask that featured his own face — or at least, his face as it appeared in the classic film Home Alone.

