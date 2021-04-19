Menu
Madness Reschedule US Tour for 2022

Originally scheduled for 2020 and rescheduled for 2021

Madness, image via Facebook
April 19, 2021 | 4:48pm ET

Third time’s the charm? Two-tone royalty Madness have once again announced their first US tour in many years, and to give COVID-19 plenty of time to see itself out, this iteration is scheduled for 2022.

Madness first intended to cross the Atlantic in 2020, when they unveiled dates in support of the 40th anniversary of One Step Beyond… The pandemic scuttled those plans, and the tour was optimistically rescheduled for 2021. Unfortunately, the novel coronavirus continues to outstay its welcome. With the worldwide vaccine rollout finally hitting its stride, these purveyors of pop-ska will hit the States starting in spring of 2022.

The “Madness in America” tour kicks off May 26th with a two-night stand Oakland, CA. The band will swing through Los Angeles and hit up Punk Rock Bowling in Las Vegas, before vaulting over the midwest and landing at the House of Blues in Boston. The six-stop trek closes June 4th at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York. Tickets are available here.

Madness U.S. 2022 Tour Dates:
05/26 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre
05/27 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre
05/28 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre
05/30 — Las Vegas, NV @ Punk Rock Bowling
06/02 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues
06/04 — New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom

madness 2022 us tour Madness Reschedule US Tour for 2022

