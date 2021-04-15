Mads Mikkelsen Joins Cast of Indiana Jones 5

The mad cast of Indiana Jones 5 just got a little madder. According to The Hollywood Reporter, veteran actor Mads Mikkelsen has signed on to the starry sequel that already includes Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

The 55-year-old Mikkelsen got his start in the Danish-language films of Nicolas Winding Refn, before breaking into Hollywood with his scene-stealing performance as Le Chiffre in the James Bond film Casino Royale. Since then he’s become a trusted guardian of beloved blockbuster IP, helping blow up the Death Star in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, threatening global destruction in Doctor Strange, menacing an FBI profiler in the TV series Hannibal, and he’ll be replacing Johnny Depp as the primary antagonist of the next installment of the Fantastic Beasts franchise.

Mikkelsen’s range extends far beyond mere villains, as he recently demonstrated in the hilarious and heartfelt Another Round. But considering the Indiana Jones franchise’s long history of placing handsome men with accents on the wrong side of history, it wouldn’t be a surprise to find him dangling co-star Ford off a cliff or holding a knife to Waller-Bridge’s neck.

The as-yet untitled Indiana Jones 5 is tentatively scheduled for July 29th, 2022. John Williams will compose the score, and as previously reported, James Mangold will be taking over directing duties from Steven Spielberg.