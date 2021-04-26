Menu
Mannequin Pussy Sound “Perfect” on New Single: Stream

Watch the song's Romy and Michele's High School Reunion-inspired music video

Mannequin Pussy, photo by Phobymo
April 26, 2021 | 11:51am ET

Philadelphia punk rockers Mannequin Pussy have released the title track to Perfect, their upcoming EP due out May 21st. The new song comes with a flashy music video that’s inspired by the kitschy glamor of Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion, too. Check it out below.

Musically, “Perfect” is a distorted blaze of rock guitars that sees vocalist-guitarist Missy eviscerating the idea that people must manicure their own social media presence. “Last year, I found myself spending more time on my phone than I ever had in my life… I realized that through years of social media training, many of us have grown this deep desire to manicure our lives to look as perfect, as aspirational as possible,” explained Missy in a statement. “We want to put ourselves out there, share our lives, our stories, our day to day — and these images and videos all shout the same thing: ‘Please look at me, please tell me I’m so perfect.’ It’s simultaneously a declaration of our confidence but edged with the desperation that seeks validation from others.”

In the accompanying music video, directed by Missy, viewers get to watch as a 10-year reunion at Sugarbush High slowly unravels. It opens on three former classmates, all three of whom are pregnant, dishing some hushed gossip and talking about how they want to get plastic surgery that’s so good they mistake one another for strangers. Cue two students-turned-drag queens making a grand entrance and strutting their stuff on the dance floor (mirroring the 1997 comedy classic) while old classmates gasp, shield their eyes, and panic. Meanwhile, Mannequin Pussy can be seen tearing up the band stage while they perform live.

This is the second track that Mannequin Pussy have shared from Perfect, following lead single “Control”. When Epitaph drops the EP next month, it will signal a new era for the band because it will be their first release without founding guitarist Thanasi Paul, who left the band to “begin a new chapter of his life.” His last album with the group was the excellent 2019 record Patience.

