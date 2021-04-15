Mark Hoppus is Selling a Bunch of His Music Gear on Reverb

Following the lead of his ex-Blink-182 bandmate Tom Delonge, Mark Hoppus is selling off a bunch of his personal music gear on Reverb. The pop-punk bassist is parting with amps, cabs, keyboards, DJ gear, and drum machines that he personally used either in the studio and/or on tour.

In a video announcement on Reverb’s YouTube channel, the 49-year-old introduced the shop, which goes live on April 21st, and plugged a few choice pieces of equipment. One is a Marshall JTM45 amp and cab that were used on early 2000’s recordings by Blink-182 and +44, as well as non-Hoppus bands like New Found Glory and Motion City Soundtrack.

Another one Hoppus wants to send off to a good home is his Bogner Uberschall amp head and matching 4×12 cabinet. “If you want a dope, heavy guitar sound, the Bogner Uberschall is amazing,” he says in the video. “It cuts through like a werewolf, it has a beautiful clean channel, its distorted channel is all kinds of hell unleashed on the world.” Sounds great.

If you’re looking for a piece of equipment for covering classic Hoppus tunes and/or achieving his specific sound, then he recommends the Orange OR120 head and matching cab. “Basically the main lead guitar tone across the entire +44 album is this amp and cabinet set up,” Hoppus says, referring to the one album he put out via his side-project in 2006, When Your Heart Stops Beating.

The last item he boosted in the video is a little bit different. “If you’re into DJing, the Native Instruments S8-DJ control deck is incredible,” he says. “I used it at emo nights, I used it at Taste of Chaos, I use it at my studio here.” You might not associate the guy who wrote “Dammit” with ones and twos, but it seems like this item has some Hoppus history and is also incredibly useful.

Watch the full video below and get ready for when the store goes live on Reverb next Wednesday. Technically, this is actually the second time Hoppus has launched an official shop on Reverb, following the one he launched in 2019 that focuses on guitars, pedals, and more. That one is live on the site now if you’ve still got some stimulus money lying around.