Marvel Reveals First Asian Superhero in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Trailer: Watch

Simu Liu stars as the master of Kung Fu alongside Awkwafina, Tony Chiu-Wai Leung, and more

April 19, 2021 | 10:22am ET

Marvel has unleashed the Kung Fu might of the latest addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Shang-Chi. After years of anticipation, fans have finally been given a look at the MCU’s first Asian-led superhero film in the trailer for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Due out September 3rd, Shang-Chi tells the story of the eponymous character as his family history comes back to confront him. Raised to be an elite warrior, Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) left his home for America ten years ago after discovering his father’s nefarious actions. Now, he’s just a valet who leans on his friends like Awkwafina’s Katy and Ronny Chieng’s Jon Jon. But when his father, Wenwu (legendary Hong Kong actor Tony Chiu-Wai Leung), returns to force Shang-Chi to reclaim his birthright, he must fight to create his own destiny.

Along the way, we’ll see battles with classic C-list villain Razor Fist (Florian Munteanu) and Black Panther-esque CGI battle scenes with War Tigers. The most intriguing villain, though, is Wenwu, who goes by another name: The Mandarin.

The Ten Rings have been seeded since the original Iron Man, and their leader was first used in Iron Man 3 — only that version turned out to be an actor (Ben Kingsley) hired by the “real” Mandarin (aka Aldrich Killian, played by Guy Pearce). In other words, who holds the Mandarin moniker is something of a mystery in the MCU, and fans shouldn’t expect familiar comic tropes to clear that up in Shang-Chi.

“I think people hear ‘the Mandarin’ and expect a very specific kind of thing, and that may not be the thing they’re getting,” executive producer Jonathan Schwartz told EW. “They’re hopefully getting a more complex and layered take on the character than that name would lead you to.”

What we can expect, however, are some kick ass fight scenes, as you can see teased in the Shang-Chi trailer below. Also peep the film’s first poster ahead.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is scheduled to hit theaters on September 3rd. No word yet if it will get the Disney+ Premium treatment like its fellow delayed MCU flickBlack Widow.

