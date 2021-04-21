Master of None Season 3 Will Premiere on Netflix in May

It’s been nearly four years since a new episode of Aziz Ansari’s award-winning series Master of None last came out, but that’s about to change next month. Netflix has just revealed that Season 3 will premiere on the platform sometime in May.

In an email viewed by Consequence, Master of None is included on a list of new movies and TV shows Netflix has scheduled to premiere during the month of May. There’s no specific release date mentioned, however, so the new season could arrive as soon as a week from now or more than a month in the future.

A plot description has also yet to be revealed. That said, we do know that filming took place in London last spring and picked back up earlier this year. Ansari was reportedly joined on set by British actress Naomi Ackie (The End of the F*cking World), who will presumably play his love interest, as well as Lena Waithe, who will reprise her on-screen role as Denise.

For a while, it looked like the fan-favorite show wouldn’t be returning at all. After Waithe became the first Black woman to win an Emmy Award for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series thanks to her 2017 Master of None episode “Thanksgiving”, Ansari bid farewell to a masterful second season by suggesting that he wouldn’t pick it back up unless inspiration struck. “I’ve got to become a different guy before I write a third season,” he told Vulture at the time. “I don’t have anything else to say about being a young guy being single in New York eating food around town all the time.”

In early 2018, Ansari was accused of misconduct by a woman who anonymously published her story on the website babe.com. In it, the woman claimed Ansari was aggressive sexually and ignored “verbal and non-verbal cues to indicate how uncomfortable and distressed she was.” Ansari subsequently issued a public apology, saying, “It was true that everything did seem okay to me, so when I heard that it was not the case for her, I was surprised and concerned. I took her words to heart and responded privately after taking the time to process what she had said.” He later addressed the incident onstage, saying that he had felt upset, humiliated, and embarrassed, but “ultimately I just felt terrible this person felt this way.”

Netflix quietly nudged Ansari to pick his show back up in 2019, saying they would be open to doing another season of Master of None “when Aziz is ready.” Instead, he relaunched his standup career with a Netflix special that same year, and then reunited with the cast of Parks and Recreation for a charity special during the 2020 coronavirus pandemic.