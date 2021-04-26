Menu
Master of None Releases Season 3 Trailer Focused on Lena Waithe’s Denise: Watch

Master of None: Moments in Love premieres on Netflix in May

master of none season 3 teaser trailer
Master of None (Netflix)
April 26, 2021 | 4:03pm ET

Aziz who? Master of None, the Emmy Award-winning show created by Aziz Ansari, has shared a new teaser trailer for the upcoming Season 3. Surprisingly, Ansari himself is nowhere to be seen, as the series turns it attention to Lena Waithe‘s character Denise.

Season 2 appeared on Netflix four years ago, and at the time Ansari sounded pessimistic about a follow-up. “I’ve got to become a different guy before I write a third season,” he told Vulture. “I don’t have anything else to say about being a young guy being single in New York eating food around town all the time.”

But rather than becoming a totally new person, he has instead opted for a drastically different approach. Season 3, aka Masters of None: Moments in Love, picks up several years later, following Denise and her new wife Alicia, played by Naomi Ackie.

According to the official description, Moments in Love is “a modern love story that intimately illustrates the ups and downs of marriage, struggles with fertility, and personal growth both together and apart.” Every episode is directed by Ansari and co-written by Ansari and Waithe.

The new trailer offers a sneak peek at their marital union. “Let’s say we’re at a party,” Denise says. “Maxwell’s playing, you don’t know me, I don’t know you, and I ask you out on a date. Would you say yes?”  During this snippet of dialogue, we see Alicia and Denise share a bath, dance slowly, or break down into heated arguments.  Check it out below. Masters of None: Moments in Love premieres in May on Netflix, with an exact date TBD.

In 2019, Ansari returned to stand-up comedy with a new Netflix special. Last year near the beginning of the pandemic, he reunited with the Parks and Recreation cast for a charity special.

