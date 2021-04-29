Menu
Masters of the Air, Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg’s Band of Brothers Sequel Series, Begins Production

Cary Fukunaga is directing three episodes of the 10-part miniseries

Masters of the Air
Masters of the Air, photo via Donald L. Miller
April 29, 2021 | 9:42am ET

Production is officially underway on Masters of the Air, Tom Hanks and Steven Spielbergs much-anticipated follow-up series to 2001’s Band of Brothers and 2010’s The Pacific.

Cary Fukunaga, best known for helming Season 1 of True Detective and the upcoming James Bond film No Time to Die, will direct three episodes of the 10-part Masters of the Air. Fukunaga commenced the beginning of production by sharing a photo of a slate, which included the title “Whirlwind” (which is believed to be either the title of the first episode or the production code for the series.)

Masters of the Air pulls from Donald L. Miller’s biography Masters of the Air: America’s Bomber Boys Who Fought the Air War Against Nazi Germany, telling the story of the enlisted men of the US Eighth Air Force and their valiant aerial war with Nazi Germany.

The cast includes Austin Butler (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), Callum Turner (Fantastic Beasts), Anthony Boyle (The Plot Against America), Nate Mann, and Raff Law. John Orloff, who worked on Band of Brothers, adapted the sceenplay alongside Graham Toast (Justified, The Americans).

Masters of the Air will stream exclusively on Apple TV+, which reportedly committed upwards of $250 million to the production of the series. To that point, a sprawling set made to look like a WW2-era air force base has been constructed in the British countryside, reportedly at a cost of nearly $7 million.

 

