Matthew Dear Announces New Album Preachers Sigh and Potion: Lost Album, Shares “Muscle Beach” and “Supper Times”: Stream

Inspired by country and folk music, the project was recorded and then shelved more than a decade ago

Matthew Dear, photo by Brett Carlson
April 6, 2021 | 9:50am ET

Electronic producer and DJ Matthew Dear has announced a new album titled Preachers Sigh and Potion: Lost Album. Recorded and then shelved more than a decade ago, the folk-inspired LP is due out June 25th via Ghostly International.

Prominently featuring guitar loopings and folk stylings inspired by Emmylou Harris and the fingerpicking guitar of Dear’s own father, the project was first recorded in 2008 and 2009 before being shelved in favor of 2010’s Black City.

“I’d say that was the beginning of this album,” Dear said in a statement about the album’s country and folk influences. “Realizing I could apply what I’d been doing in the computer to the other music I loved and grew up with.”

He added, “As we age, we get trapped in thinking our output or creativity needs to mature as well. Some of that is unavoidable, but listening to these songs reminds me to not think so much.”

As a preview, Dear shared the lead singles “Muscle Beach” and “Supper Times”.

Featuring tambourine and handclaps, “Muscle Beach” is the more country-leaning of the two tracks. “I hear they shot two times at his back,” Dear sings over looped guitars. “But the bullets went fast and the window did crack/ Grabbed his hands and he ran so fast/ Before they knew, they ran right past.”

Meanwhile, “Supper Times” relies more on electronic loops and faded vocals. Check out both tracks below.

Pre-order Preachers Sigh and Potion: Lost Album right now.

Preachers Sigh and Potion: Lost Album Artwork:

Preachers Sigh and Potion: Lost Album Tracklist:
01. Muscle Beach
02. Sow Down
03. Hikers Y
04. Never Divide
05. All Her Fits
06. Supper Times
07. Crash and Burn
08. Heart to Sing
09. Eye
10. Head
11. Gutters And Beyond

