Menu
Menu Shop Search Help
Advertisement

McKinley Dixon Drops New Single “Bless the Child”: Stream

Richmond, Virginia hip-hop artist releases his new album on May 7th

mckinley dixon bless the child new song stream
McKinley Dixon, photo by David Muessig
Advertisement
Advertisement
April 27, 2021 | 9:10am ET

Richmond, Virginia hip-hop artist McKinley Dixon has revealed “Bless the Child”, the final advance single off his forthcoming album For My Mama and Anyone Who Look Like Her.

On previous singles like “Chain Soo Heavy” and “make a poet Black”, Dixon showed off his talent for twisting raps around experimental jazz beats, while “Swangin’” demonstrated how he can channel those unique sonics into a bop. “Bless the Child” brings it all together, with three distinct movements — a reflective opening, a vocal tornado of a bridge, and a thumping final verse — coming together as an encapsulation of the artist’s sound.

In a press release, Dixon explained what those separate segments mean:

“Loosely named after Toni Morrison’s novel God Help the Child, this song is probably a direct relay of me trying to do time travel through processing out loud. Broken up into three sections with three beat switches: The beginning of the song revolves around memories I had with a loved one who passed away abruptly. The bridge revolves around the present, a very conflicted and loud spiral moment with myself questioning my intentions. And it ends with me thinking about what I’m going to do in the future to rectify these feelings I’ve had.”

Related Video

In addition to the full track, Dixon has shared a music video for the song’s back half, essentially covering the final two movements. Listen to “Bless the Child” and peep the visual ahead.

The Opus - The Score
 Editor's Pick
Fugees Scored Big at the Crossroads of Hip-Hop

For My Mama and Anyone Who Look Like Her arrives in full on May 7th, and you can pre-order it now.

Latest Stories

Frank Carter new song with Joe Talbot

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes Unveil New Song "My Town" featuring IDLES' Joe Talbot: Stream

April 27, 2021

Mykki Blanco Announces New Mini-Album, Shares "Love Me" featuring Jamila Woods, Jay Cue: Stream

April 27, 2021

faye webster new album song single cheers i know i'm funny haha

Faye Webster Announces New Album I Know I'm Funny haha, Shares "Cheers": Stream

April 27, 2021

Red Fang new song Funeral Coach

Red Fang Unveil "Funeral Coach" as Latest Single from Upcoming Album Arrows: Stream

April 26, 2021

 

Mannequin Pussy, photo by Phobymo

Mannequin Pussy Sound "Perfect" on New Single: Stream

April 26, 2021

Gojira new song The Chant

Gojira Unveil "The Chant" as Final Single Ahead of New Album Release: Stream

April 26, 2021

dijahsb new album head above the waters stream listen

DijahSB Unveils New Album Head Above the Waters: Stream

April 23, 2021

Frank Zappa

Frank Zappa's Final American Concert to Be Released as Live Album

April 23, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

McKinley Dixon Drops New Single "Bless the Child": Stream

Menu Shop Search Help