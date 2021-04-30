Miley Cyrus Joins The Kid LAROI on Remix of “Without You”: Stream

Despite years of covers and collabs, did you know that Miley Cyrus has never actually featured on an official remix? True story. That changes today, as Cyrus has teamed with hot Australian artist The Kid LAROI on a remix of his viral hit “Without You”.

The 17-year-old LAROI first gained attention through his close association with the late Juice Wrld. The rapper featured on the Australian multi-hyphenate’s “Go”, a track that appeared on LAROI’s 2020 debut mixtape, F*ck Love. The deluxe SAVAGE version of that tape featured “Without You”, which went on to become a TikTok sensation when paired with Megan Thee Stallion’s “Body” and unsuspecting twerkers.

The Cyrus-featuring remix doesn’t do much to actually change the song, which rides out almost entirely on acoustic guitars. All that’s really happening here is Cyrus getting to take over a few of the lines from LAROI, including the now Gen-Z iconic, “So there you go/ Can’t make a wife out of a hoe.”

That’s not all Cyrus contributed to the collab, however, as she also directed the remix’s video. Lo-fi and shot in what looks like the pop star’s own neon-light-strewn backyard, the clip sees Cyrus and the 11-years-her-junior rising LAROI snuggling up together by the fire pit and the McDonald’s parking lot.

“We made this video on a random week night,” Cyrus tweeted about the clip [sic]. “Hit the kid at 12 am he said ‘I’ll be there in an hour’ and he was. This is what we made!”

Watch the video for Cyrus and Kid LAROI’s “Without You” remix below.