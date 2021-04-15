Mister Rogers’ House Is for Sale

There goes the neighborhood: The house that Fred Rogers called home when he developed his first TV show is currently up for sale. Via Pittsburgh Next, the residence at 5381 Northumberland St. has a list price of $850,000.

The 3,693 square-foot house was built in 1921 and sits in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh, a short walk from Schenley Park and Carnegie Mellon University. It has five bedrooms, four bathrooms, two fireplaces, and a gorgeous library full of built-in shelves.

Rogers moved there with his wife Joanne sometime in the late 1950s, and stayed there until the family changed homes in 1966. In the meantime, he debuted his first series, Misterrogers, on CBC Television in 1962. Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood premiered in 1966 on WQED.

Related Video

One of Rogers’ old neighbors said that the Northumberland residence was “his favorite house.” Others recalled puppet shows he put on in the front lawn for neighborhood children. Characters he had already developed and might have used include Daniel Striped Tiger, Henrietta Pussycat, X the Owl, and King Friday XIII. Interested parties can schedule a tour of the property or contact the real estate agent at Realtor.com.

Fred Rogers died in 2003, and Joanne passed away earlier this year. In one of her final public statements, Joanne slammed then-President Trump, calling him “just a horrible person.” In 2019, Mr. Rogers’ real-life cousin Tom Hanks starred in the biopic A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.