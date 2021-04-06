Morgan Freeman Films COVID-19 Vaccine PSA: “If You Trust Me, You’ll Get the Vaccine”

Despite well over 500,000 reported deaths from COVID-19 in the United States alone and nearly 3 million worldwide, many people are still reluctant to get vaccinated against the highly infectious and devastating disease. In response, the multi-time voice of God and legendary actor Morgan Freeman, has been brought in for a PSA about the vaccine. Watch it below.

“I’m not a doctor, but I trust science. And I’m told that, for some reason, people trust me,” the legendary actor says at the beginning of the video, which was created by arts advocacy group The Creative Coalition and the National Blue Ribbon Task Force to stem COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy.

He continues, “So here I am to say I trust science and I got the vaccine. If you trust me, you’ll get the vaccine. In math, it’s called the distributive property. In people, it’s called taking care of one another.”

“Get the vaccine,” Freeman proclaims to close out the video. “Help make our world a safe place for us to enjoy ourselves again.”

In addition to playing God in Bruce Almighty and Evan Almighty, the Academy Award-winning actor has narrated a number of science and historical documentaries, like March of the Penguins and Slavery and the Making of America. More recently, he served as the narrator of 21 Savage and Metro Boomin’s album, Savage Mode II.

Freeman isn’t the first celebrity to support the coronavirus vaccination efforts. Last month, Dolly Parton shared a video of her receiving Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine, which she herself helped fund. Hard rocker Alice Cooper also filmed a PSA of his own, with singers like Mariah Carey and Carole King also speaking up in favor of getting the vaccine.

Check the CDC’s VaccineFinder website to locate clinics, pharmacies, and other locations that offer COVID-19 vaccines in the United States.

