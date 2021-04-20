HBO Max Shares Opening Seven Minutes of Mortal Kombat Movie: Watch

The live-action reboot of Mortal Kombat doesn’t premiere until Friday, but HBO Max has shared the first seven minutes of the martial arts film. Watch the preview below.

The movie’s opening scene reveals the origin story of Scorpion, aka Hanzo Hasashi ((Hiroyuki Sanada). In the clip, members of a rival ninja clan attack Hasashi’s village while he is away. Bi Han, aka Sub-Zero (Joe Taslim), attacks Hasashi’s wife and son and uses his freezing abilities when they won’t reveal his whereabouts,

Upon encountering their dead bodies, Hasashi savagely fends off the remaining attackers with a ninja sword, but it isn’t too long before he breaks out Scorpion’s signature rope dart and comes face-to-face with Sub-Zero himself.

Mortal Kombat is produced by James Wan (Saw, Furious 7, Aquaman), Todd Garner, E. Bennett Walsh, and director Simon McQuoid. It will hit US movie theaters on April 23rd and will simultaneously be available on HBO Max for 31 days.