Menu
Menu Shop Search Help

Mother Nature Link Up with Valee for New Song “GOOFIEZ”: Stream

Latest single off the Chicago duo's upcoming mixtape SZNZ

mother nature valee goofiez new song stream
Mother Nature, photo by Nicci Briann
Advertisement
Advertisement
April 6, 2021 | 11:53am ET

Rising rap duo Mother Nature have recruited fellow Chicago MC Valee for their latest single, “GOOFIEZ”. The song appears on the group’s upcoming mixtape, SZNZ, which drops later this month.

“GOOFIEZ” follows Mother Nature’s previous singles “MOMENTZ” and “Cloudz”. Members Klevah and TRUTH trade bars with Valee, brushing off negative energy with lyrics like, “Focused on expansion, ain’t no time for tantrums/ When you play this back, it probably be your favorite anthem.”

SZNZ is due out April 20th through Closed Sessions. The project is fully produced by Mother Nature’s labelmate and producer Boathouse, with appearances from Sir Michael Rocks of The Cool Kids, Brittney Carter, Freddie Old Soul, and more.

Related Video

Check out “GOOFIEZ” below, followed by the newly released SZNZ artwork.

SZNZ Artwork:

mother nature sznz album artwork

Latest Stories

tkay maidza syrup new song stream

Tkay Maidza Unleashes New Song "Syrup": Stream

April 7, 2021

Halena Deland and Ouri Share New Hildegard Song "Jour 1"

Helena Deland and Ouri Announce Hildegard Album, Share "Jour 1": Stream

April 7, 2021

silver synthetic around the bend new song stream

Silver Synthetic Share New Song "Around the Bend": Stream

April 7, 2021

crumb balloon bnr new songs stream

Crumb Share New Songs "BNR" and "Balloon": Stream

April 7, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Mother Nature Link Up with Valee for New Song "GOOFIEZ": Stream

Menu Shop Search Help