Motörhead’s Performance of “Rock It” Unveiled Ahead of New Live Album: Watch

A visceral clip of Motörhead performing “Rock It” in 2012 has been unleashed ahead of the band’s upcoming live album and concert film, Louder Than Noise… Live in Berlin. It documents the band’s 2012 performance at the Berlin Velodrom.

The song hails from the Motörhead’s 1983 album Another Perfect Day, a slightly more melodic excursion for the heavy rockers. “Rock It” sounded as strong as ever in 2012, opening with an impressive drum roll from Mikkey Dee before Lemmy Kilmister and guitarist Phil Campbell take it away.

The German crowd, always receptive to a Motörhead show, loses it when the guitars kick in. Lemmy’s face remains semi-obscured under the brim of his hat, acknowledging the audience with a grimace that fuels the fray of bodies. If watching the clip doesn’t make you long for the return of heavy metal and hard rock shows, we don’t know what will.

Related Video

The footage was shot by concert filmmaker Herwig Meyszner, whose previous directorial credits include Saxon, Exodus, Kreator. The multi-camera film captures the raucous 2012 concert in all its sweaty glory, making it one of the most complete visual documents of latter-era Motörhead in the live setting.

In addition to the video footage, producer Cameron Webb has brought the audio to life with a 5.1 surround sound mix for the DVD portion of the digipak release. Louder Than Noise will also be available on double 180-gram vinyl and as a limited edition box set featuring the LPs, CD/DVD digipak, and a Motörhead-branded passport cover. The album will also be on digital platforms.

Pre-order Louder Than Noise… Live in Berlin via Motörhead’s online store or Amazon. Watch the clip of “Rock It” below.