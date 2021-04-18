Menu
Mt. Westmore (Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40, Too $hort) Deliver Debut Performance at Triller Fight Club: Watch

Cube and Snoop performed a few solo songs before the supergroup debuted a new track

mt westmore snoop dogg too $hort ice cube e-40 triller figtht club performance
Mt. Westmore (Too $hort, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40), photo courtesy of artist
April 18, 2021 | 12:00pm ET

Witness the rise of Mt. Westmore. The hip-hop supergroup featuring West Coast legends Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Too $hort, and E-40 delivered their debut performance over the weekend during Triller’s Fight Club 2021.

Snoop was also on hand to provide commentary for the pay-per-view boxing event, but before fists were thrown, he and his rap compatriots dropped bars. Ice Cube started the 12-minute pre-show with “It Was a Good Day” and “You Can Do It” before Snoop Dogg delivered his own solo set of “Gin & Juice”, “Drop It Like It’s Hot”, and his latest single “CEO”.

Then, a quartet of thrones were brought to the stage as E-40 and Too $hort joined in, premiering a new joint track from Mt. Westmore’s forthcoming album. Check out the whole thing below, with Mt. Westmore’s performance starting around the 8:00 mark.

Related Video

Mt. Westmore’s full-length was initially said to be out this month, but no official release date has been revealed. All we know so far is that Dr. Dre is expected to be the only feature on the LP. Too $hort also teased that there could be numerous volumes coming from Mt. Westmore, stating the group had recorded some 50 songs already.

