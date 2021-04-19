Menu
Mudvayne Reunite After 12-Year Hiatus, Book Multiple Festival Appearances

The metal band will play four Danny Wimmer Presents festivals in the US this year

Mudvayne, photo by Dean Karr
April 19, 2021 | 2:13pm ET

After a 12-year hiatus, heavy metal act Mudvayne have reunited.

Following rumors of an impending reunion, the band made it official on Monday (April 19th) with an announcement that they will perform at four upcoming Danny Wimmer Presents festivals: Inkcarceration, Louder Than Life, Aftershock, and Welcome to Rockville.

Mudvayne formed in 1996 and have sold more than six million records. The band features Chad Gray on vocals, Greg Tribbett on guitar, Matthew McDonough on drums, and Ryan Martinie on bass.

The group went on an indefinite hiatus after releasing their self-titled fifth studio album in 2009. Gray and Tribbett shifted their focus to Hellyeah, their band featuring late Pantera legend Vinnie Paul on drums.

“In our fan surveys, Mudvayne has consistently been one of the most requested bands – even though they weren’t an active band!” Danny Wimmer, founder of Danny Wimmer Presents, said in a statement.

He continued, “We’ve been working for years to make this happen, so when I got the call that they’d finally take a meeting, [DWP executive VP and talent buyer] Gary Spivack and I jumped at the chance to fly to Vegas. We sat down for dinner with Mudvayne, their lawyer Eric German, manager Diony Sepulveda and agent Ryan Harlacher — the band hadn’t even been in the same room together for 10 years — and pleaded our case for why the time was right for this to happen. We were hoping to announce this in 2020, we’re fortunate enough to be able to do it in 2021, and DWP is super pumped to have Mudvayne exclusively at all four of our festivals this year.”

Mudvayne’s 2021 appearances include:

  • Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival, September 10th-12th at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio
  • Louder Than Life, September 23th-26th, 2021 at Highland Festival Grounds at KY Expo Center in Louisville, Kentucky
  • Aftershock – revealed as the “mystery reunion band,” performing on Saturday, October 8th at Discovery Park in Sacramento, California
  • Welcome To Rockville, November 11th-14th at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida

Watch the Mudvayne reunion announcement video below.

