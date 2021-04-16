My Chemical Romance Reschedule Reunion Tour for 2022

My Chemical Romance are once again postponing their reunion tour, which has now been rescheduled to fall 2022. All tickets purchased for the previously scheduled dates will be honored.

The band released the following statement:

“We are deeply sad, but those emotions are only a fraction of the depth of feeling we have all experienced watching the suffering and loss of the past year. We just want to be as sure as we can be that everyone is safe. Refunds will be offered to anyone who wants them. We are sorry if this is disappointing, and we REALLY can’t wait to see you in 2022.”

Refunds are available at the point of purchase, with some limited to a short window. All New Zealand refund requests must be submitted by May 20th, 2021, while the North American refund window ends May 16th, 2021.

Related Video

For the Milton Keynes, UK dates, tickets for June 17th, 19th, and 20th will be honored at the May 2022 concerts on the 19th, 21st, and 22nd, respectively. The Boon, Germany gigs on June 6th and 7th will be honored in June 2022 on the 21st and 22nd. Meanwhile, Newark, New Jersey tickets for September 21st and 22nd will be honored in September 2022 on the 20th and 21st, with LA shows on October 11th, 12th, 14th, and 17th being valid in October 2022 for the 11th, 12th, 14th, and 15th dates, respectively.

The postponement also impacts MCR’s headlining appearance at Chicago’s Riot Fest, which will now occur in 2022. Riot Fest plans to announce a replacement headliner for its 2021 festival in the coming weeks.

Check out the currently available rescheduled dates below.

My Chemical Romance 2022 Tour Dates:

03/22 – Western Springs, NZ @ The Outer Fields at Western Springs

05/17 – St. Austell, UK @ Eden Project

05/19 – Milton Keynes, UK @ Stadium MK

05/21 – Milton Keynes, UK @ Stadium MK

05/22 – Milton Keynes, UK @ Stadium MK

05/24 – Dublin, IE @ Royal Hospital Kilmainham

06/04 – Bologna, IT @ Sonic Park Fest 2022

06/21 – Boon, DE @ Kunstrasen Bonn Gronau

06/22 – Boon, DE @ Kunstrasen Bonn Gronau

08/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

09/05 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Center

09/07 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

09/11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

09/13 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

09/15 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Arena

09/20 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

09/21 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

09/24 – Sunrise, FL @ BB&T Center

09/27 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

09/28 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

09/30 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

10/03 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

10/05 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

10/07 – Las Vegas, NV @ T–Mobile Arena

10/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

10/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

10/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

10/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum