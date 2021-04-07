Menu
10-Year-Old Nandi Bushell Gets Pixies’ Seal of Approval for Her “Where Is My Mind?” Cover: Watch

The sensational multi-instrumentalist once again impresses an original artist

Nandi Bushell Pixies
Nandi Bushell, via YouTube
April 7, 2021 | 11:58am ET

10-year-old multi-instrumentalist and YouTube sensation Nandi Bushell continues to impress the artists she covers. This time around, she’s earned kudos from the Pixies for her loop version of the band’s classic song “Where Is My Mind?”

Last year, Nandi earned respect (and a signature guitar) from Tom Morello for her cover of Rage Against the Machine’s “Guerrilla Radio”, as well as props from Metallica’s Kirk Hammett for her rendition of “Enter Sandman”. Of course, she also made headlines for her epic multi-round drum battle with Dave Grohl after challenging him with a cover of Foo Fighters’ “Everlong”.

Her 2021 is already off to a big start, having already received a signature guitar from Muse frontman Matt Bellamy after covering “Plug In, Baby”.

Now, the Pixies are the latest band to give Nandi a seal of approval, recognizing her for her new cover of “Where Is My Mind?” The band shared the video of the performance while tweeting, “Great work, @Nandi_Bushell!”

Nandi, who’s a skilled guitarist, bassist, and drummer, expertly uses a loop machine to put multiple facets of “Where Is My Mind?” together. She plays various guitar portions, and shifts over to drums, combining them altogether into one cohesive version of the Pixies tune.

The pre-teen also sings the song, and while she doesn’t try to hit Black Francis’ big notes (not many can), her sweet vocals give the track a wholesome flavor that makes the cover uniquely her own.

“Where Is My Mind?” highlighted the Pixies’ 1988 full-length debut, Surfer Rosa. The song also made a majestic appearance during the end credits of Fight Club.

In addition to the Pixies and Muse, Nandi has also gifted 2021 with covers of Blur’s “Song 2”, Led Zeppelin’s “Immigrant Song”, My Chemical Romance’s “Welcome to the Black Parade”, The Who’s “My Generation”, and Red Hot Chili Peppers’ “Under the Bridge”, among other songs.

Check out Nandi’s cover of “Where Is My Mind?” below, followed by the Pixies’ tweet of approval.

