Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds Announce Greatest Hits Album, Share New Song “We’re on Our Way Now”: Stream

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds are celebrating ten years as a band with their first greatest hits collection, Back the Way We Came: Vol 1 (2011-2021). Due out June 11th via Sour Mash Records, the 18-track compilation includes a pair of brand new tracks, of which “We’re on Our Way Now” is being revealed today.

Back the Way We Came pulls together highlights from Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds first decade of existence, spanning three full-lengths and three EPs. Everything is represented, from their debut single “The Death of You and Me” to the title track of their latest EP, 2020’s Blue Moon Rising. A bonus disc also features 12 alternative versions, including remixes, acoustic takes, and instrumentals.

Rounding out the set are two fresh songs produced by Gallagher and Paul “Strangeboy” Stacey, “Flying on the Ground” and “We’re on Our Way Now”. Out now, the latter track is something like folk pop put through Gallagher’s alternative filter. A wash of strings color the background as Gallagher’s acoustic guitar contemplates the struggles of life. Take a listen ahead.

Related Video

Said Gallagher of Back the Way We Came: Vol 1 in a press statement,

“10 years of The High Flying Birds?? Blimey! … just think of all the things I COULD have done in that time!! The title just came to me one afternoon, at the kitchen table. It’s a saying isn’t it: ‘back the way we came’. I actually thought it was a great title. Which is why it’s got vol 1. Because if there’s another one, I’m not coming up with another title!”

The greatest hits collection will be available in standard 2xCD and LP formats, plus a deluxe 3xCD version and a Deluxe Box Set that includes an etched 7-inch single and a 12-inch coffee book, as well as the deluxe CD set. A double-LP picture disc and cassette are also available exclusively through Gallagher’s online store, while a limited edition colored vinyl with exclusive art print will be released for Record Store Day on June 12th.

Pre-order Back the Way We Came: Vol. 1 (2011-2021) here. The cover art, tracklist, and a trailer can be seen below.

Back the Way We Came: Vol. 1 (2011-2021) Artwork:

Back the Way We Came: Vol. 1 (2011-2021) Tracklist:

Disc 1

01. Everybody’s On The Run

02. The Death Of You And Me

03. AKA … What A Life!

04. If I Had A Gun …

05. In The Heat Of The Moment

06. Riverman

07. Lock All The Doors

08. The Dying Of The Light

09. Ballad Of The Mighty I

10. We’re On Our Way Now

Disc 2

01. Black Star Dancing

02. Holy Mountain (Remastered)

03. A Dream Is All I Need To Get By

04. This Is The Place

05. It’s A Beautiful World

06. Blue Moon Rising

07. Dead In The Water (Live At RTÉ 2FM Studios, Dublin)

08. Flying On The Ground

Bonus Disc

01. It’s A Beautiful World (Instrumental)

02. If I Had A Gun … (Acoustic Version)

03. Black Star Dancing (Skeleton Key Remix)

04. Black Star Dancing (12” Mix Instrumental)

05. The Man Who Built The Moon (Acoustic Version)

06. International Magic (Demo)

07. Blue Moon Rising (Sons Of The Desert Remix)

08. The Dying Of The Light (Acoustic Version)

09. This Is The Place (Skeleton Key Remix)

10. This Is The Place (Instrumental)

11. Black Star Dancing (The Reflex Revision)

12. Be Careful What You Wish For (Instrumental)