Olivia Colman, Emilia Clarke in Talks to Join Marvel’s Secret Invasion Series on Disney+

The pair will join Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn in the limited event series

Olivia Colman (photo by Cubankite/Shutterstock) and Emilia Clarke (photo by Debby Wong/Shutterstock)
April 20, 2021 | 3:20pm ET

As star-studded as the Marvel Cinematic Universe typically is, the new Disney+ series Secret Invasion looks like it’s coming extra loaded with A-listers. New reports indicate that both Game of Thrones alum Emilia Clarke and The Crown star Olivia Colman are in final talks to join the limited event series (via Variety and The Hollywood Reporter).

Unsurprisingly, neither actress’ role is being revealed — after all, it is a secret invasion. The pair will be joining Samuel L. Jackson (reprising his landmark Nick Fury) and Ben Mendelsohn (the Skrull Talos from Captain Marvel) in the series, as well as One Night in Miami breakout Kingsley Ben-Adir, rumored to be playing a primary villain.

The series will adapt the wildly popular comic book story about shapeshifting aliens infiltrating Earth undetected. For years, the Skrulls have been secretly taking the place of some of the world’s most prominent figures — including heroes like the Avengers.

Kyle Bradstreet, producer of Mr. Robot, is on board to write and executive produce Secret Invasion, which is currently in search of directors. Production is expected to pick up in Europe this fall.

Secret Invasion will follow Marvel’s Disney+ hits WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldieras well as the upcoming Loki. Other shows on the docket include HawkeyeMoon KnightMs. MarvelShe-Hulk, Iron Heart, and Armor Wars. As for the cinematic side of the MCU, the pandemic-delayed Black Widow is set to hit theaters and Premier Access Disney+ on July 9th, while the trailer for September 3rd’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings dropped earlier this week.

