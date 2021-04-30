Orville Peck and Trixie Mattel Team on Cover of Johnny Cash and June Carter’s “Jackson”: Stream

Step aside, Johnny and June. Move over, Dolly and Kenny. Sit down, Conway or Loretta. Here come Orville Peck and Trixie Mattel with the country duet you didn’t know you needed, a cover of Johnny Cash and June Carter’s classic “Jackson”.

The rendition is taken from Mattel’s new Full Coverage — Vol. 1 EP, out today. Unlike other tracks on the album like the countrified Lana Del Rey cover “Video Games”, or the folked out version of Cher’s “Believe”, this version of “Jackson” is very close to the iconic original.

Which is just fine, because if anyone can step into the shoes of Cash and Cater, it’s Peck and Mattel. The duo play off each other magnificently, with Peck’s deep warble a perfect counterpoint to Mattel’s clean country-pop delivery. Their chemistry is even better in the accompanying video, demonstrating a pleasantly vaudevillian banter that we can only hope we get to see in real life as concerts and festivals return.

Related Video

Check out Peck and Mattel’s “Jackson” video, directed by Assaad Yacoub at The Theatre at Ace Hotel, below.