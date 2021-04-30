Menu
Menu Shop Search Help
Advertisement

Orville Peck and Trixie Mattel Team on Cover of Johnny Cash and June Carter’s “Jackson”: Stream

A remake of the classic duet off Mattel's new Full Coverage -- Vol. 1 EP

Trixie Mattel Orville Peck Johnny Cash cover new song stream jackson
Trixie Mattel and Orville Peck, photo by Byron Gamble
Advertisement
Advertisement
April 30, 2021 | 10:06am ET

Step aside, Johnny and June. Move over, Dolly and Kenny. Sit down, Conway or Loretta. Here come Orville Peck and Trixie Mattel with the country duet you didn’t know you needed, a cover of Johnny Cash and June Carter’s classic “Jackson”.

The rendition is taken from Mattel’s new Full Coverage — Vol. 1 EP, out today. Unlike other tracks on the album like the countrified Lana Del Rey cover “Video Games”, or the folked out version of Cher’s “Believe”, this version of “Jackson” is very close to the iconic original.

Which is just fine, because if anyone can step into the shoes of Cash and Cater, it’s Peck and Mattel. The duo play off each other magnificently, with Peck’s deep warble a perfect counterpoint to Mattel’s clean country-pop delivery. Their chemistry is even better in the accompanying video, demonstrating a pleasantly vaudevillian banter that we can only hope we get to see in real life as concerts and festivals return.

Related Video

Check out Peck and Mattel’s “Jackson” video, directed by Assaad Yacoub at The Theatre at Ace Hotel, below.

Latest Stories

Warpaint

Warpaint Return with "Lilys", the Band's First New Single in Five Years: Stream

April 30, 2021

beachy head supergroup flaiming lips slowdive ryan graveface new self-titled album stream

Slowdive, The Flaming Lips Supergroup Beachy Head Release Debut Album: Stream

April 30, 2021

dizzy fae body move new song stream

Dizzy Fae Wants to Make Your "BODY MOVE" on New Single: Stream

April 30, 2021

Marianne Faithfull Warren Ellis new album she walks in beauty stream spoken word poetry nick cave brian eno

Marianne Faithfull Releases New Spoken Word Album with Warren Ellis, She Walks in Beauty: Stream

April 30, 2021

 

baby keem travis scott durag activity new song collaboration track stream

Baby Keem Teams with Travis Scott on New Track "durag activity": Stream

April 30, 2021

manchester orchestra The Million Masks of God new album release stream

Manchester Orchestra Share New Album The Million Masks of God: Stream

April 30, 2021

dj khaled details new album khaled khaled artwork tracklist justin timberlake jay z justin bieber lil wayne

DJ Khaled Releases Star-Studded New Album Khaled Khaled: Stream

April 30, 2021

Gojira Release New Album Fortitude Stream

Gojira Release Fortitude, First New Album in Five Years: Stream

April 30, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Orville Peck and Trixie Mattel Team on Cover of Johnny Cash and June Carter's "Jackson": Stream

Menu Shop Search Help