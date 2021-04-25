Oscars 2021: Winners’ List (Updating Live)

The 2021 Academy Awards go down this evening from Los Angeles, California. Now in its 93rd year (!), the annual ceremony also known as the Oscars honors the best films of the last calendar year.
Because of the pandemic, this year’s Academy Awards is taking place two months later than originally planned, and is being staged at two different locations in Los Angeles — the Dolby Theatre and Union Station — with limited in-person attendance. Nevertheless, the show must go on, and that’ll be the case come Sunday, April 25th at 8:00 p.m. ET when the Oscars air live on ABC.
David Fincher’s historical drama Mank leads the way with 10 nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor (Gary Oldman). However, it’s Chloe Zhao’s Nomadland that’s the odds on favorite to win both Best Picture and Best Director. Other notable nominees include the late Chadwick Boseman, who is expected to posthumously win Best Actor for his performance in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom; Daniel Kaluuya, the favorite to win Best Supporting Actor for Judas and the Black Messiah; and Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, who are looking to win their second Oscar for Best Original Score (they’re nominated twice, for Soul and Mank).
We’ll be updating this article throughout the night as winners are announced.
Best Picture:
The Father
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
Minari
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Director:
Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round
Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
David Fincher, Mank
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
Best Actor:
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Gary Oldman, Mank
Steven Yeun, Minari
Best Actress:
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Best Supporting Actor:
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami …
Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
Lakeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah
Best Supporting Actress:
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman, The Father
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari
Best Original Screenplay:
Judas and the Black Messiah, Will Berson and Shaka King
Minari, Lee Isaac Chung
Promising Young Woman, Emerald Fennell
Sound of Metal, Darius Marder, Abraham Marder
The Trial of the Chicago 7, Aaron Sorkin
Best Adapted Screenplay:
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Sacha Baron Cohen, Anthony Hines, Dan Swimer, Peter Baynham, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Mazer, Jena Friedman, Lee Kern & Nina Pedrad
The Father, Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton
Nomadland, Chloé Zhao
One Night in Miami …, Kemp Powers
The White Tiger, Ramin Bahrani
Best International Feature Film:
Another Round
Better Days
Collective
The Man Who Sold His Skin
Quo Vadis, Aida?
Best Documentary Feature Film:
Collective
Crip Camp
The Mole Agent
My Octupus Teacher
Time
Best Documentary Short:
Colette
A Concerto Is a Conversation
Do Not Split
Hunger Ward
A Love Song for Natasha
Best Animated Feature Film:
Onward
Over the Moon
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Soul
Wolfwalkers
Best Animated Short Film:
Burrow
Genius Loci
If Anything Happens I Love You
Opera
Yes-People
Best Live Action Short Film:
Feeling Through
The Letter Room
The Present
Two Distant Strangers
White Eye
Best Original Score:
Da 5 Bloods
Mank
Minari
News of the World
Soul
Best Original Song:
“Fight For You” by H.E.R., Judas and the Black Messiah
“Hear My Voice” by Celeste, The Trail of the Chicago 7
“Husavik” by Molly Sandén and Will Ferrell, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
“Io Si (Seen)” by Diane Warren, Laura Pausini, and Niccolò Agliardi, The Life Ahead
“Speak Now” by Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami
Best Production Design:
The Father
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
News of the World
Tenet
Best Cinematography:
Judas and the Black Messiah, Sean Bobbitt
Mank, Erik Messerschmidt
News of the World, Dariusz Wolski
Nomadland, Joshua James Richards
The Trial of the Chicago 7, Phedon Papamichael
Best Costume Design:
Emma
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
Mulan
Pinnochio
Best Film Editing:
The Father, Yorgos Lamprinos
Nomadland, Chloé Zhao
Promising Young Woman, Frédéric Thoraval
Sound of Metal, Mikkel E. G. Nielsen
The Trial of the Chicago 7, Alan Baumgarten
Best Sound:
Greyhound
Mank
News of the World
Soul
Sound of Metal
Best Visual Effects:
Love and Monsters
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One and Only Ivan
Tenet
Best Makeup and Hairstyling:
Emma
Hillbilly Elegy
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
Pinnochio