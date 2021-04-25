Oscars 2021: Winners’ List (Updating Live)

The 2021 Academy Awards go down this evening from Los Angeles, California. Now in its 93rd year (!), the annual ceremony also known as the Oscars honors the best films of the last calendar year.

Because of the pandemic, this year’s Academy Awards is taking place two months later than originally planned, and is being staged at two different locations in Los Angeles — the Dolby Theatre and Union Station — with limited in-person attendance. Nevertheless, the show must go on, and that’ll be the case come Sunday, April 25th at 8:00 p.m. ET when the Oscars air live on ABC.

David Fincher’s historical drama Mank leads the way with 10 nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor (Gary Oldman). However, it’s Chloe Zhao’s Nomadland that’s the odds on favorite to win both Best Picture and Best Director. Other notable nominees include the late Chadwick Boseman, who is expected to posthumously win Best Actor for his performance in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom; Daniel Kaluuya, the favorite to win Best Supporting Actor for Judas and the Black Messiah; and Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, who are looking to win their second Oscar for Best Original Score (they’re nominated twice, for Soul and Mank).

Related Video

We’ll be updating this article throughout the night as winners are announced.

Best Picture:

The Father

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Director:

Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

David Fincher, Mank

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Best Actor:

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Gary Oldman, Mank

Steven Yeun, Minari

Best Actress:

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Best Supporting Actor:

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami …

Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

Lakeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah

Best Supporting Actress:

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari

Best Original Screenplay:

Judas and the Black Messiah, Will Berson and Shaka King

Minari, Lee Isaac Chung

Promising Young Woman, Emerald Fennell

Sound of Metal, Darius Marder, Abraham Marder

The Trial of the Chicago 7, Aaron Sorkin

Best Adapted Screenplay:

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Sacha Baron Cohen, Anthony Hines, Dan Swimer, Peter Baynham, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Mazer, Jena Friedman, Lee Kern & Nina Pedrad

The Father, Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton

Nomadland, Chloé Zhao

One Night in Miami …, Kemp Powers

The White Tiger, Ramin Bahrani

Best International Feature Film:

Another Round

Better Days

Collective

The Man Who Sold His Skin

Quo Vadis, Aida?

Best Documentary Feature Film:

Collective

Crip Camp

The Mole Agent

My Octupus Teacher

Time

Best Documentary Short:

Colette

A Concerto Is a Conversation

Do Not Split

Hunger Ward

A Love Song for Natasha

Best Animated Feature Film:

Onward

Over the Moon

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Best Animated Short Film:

Burrow

Genius Loci

If Anything Happens I Love You

Opera

Yes-People

Best Live Action Short Film:

Feeling Through

The Letter Room

The Present

Two Distant Strangers

White Eye

Best Original Score:

Da 5 Bloods

Mank

Minari

News of the World

Soul

Best Original Song:

“Fight For You” by H.E.R., Judas and the Black Messiah

“Hear My Voice” by Celeste, The Trail of the Chicago 7

“Husavik” by Molly Sandén and Will Ferrell, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

“Io Si (Seen)” by Diane Warren, Laura Pausini, and Niccolò Agliardi, The Life Ahead

“Speak Now” by Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami

Best Production Design:

The Father

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

News of the World

Tenet

Best Cinematography:

Judas and the Black Messiah, Sean Bobbitt

Mank, Erik Messerschmidt

News of the World, Dariusz Wolski

Nomadland, Joshua James Richards

The Trial of the Chicago 7, Phedon Papamichael

Best Costume Design:

Emma

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Mulan

Pinnochio

Best Film Editing:

The Father, Yorgos Lamprinos

Nomadland, Chloé Zhao

Promising Young Woman, Frédéric Thoraval

Sound of Metal, Mikkel E. G. Nielsen

The Trial of the Chicago 7, Alan Baumgarten

Best Sound:

Greyhound

Mank

News of the World

Soul

Sound of Metal

Best Visual Effects:

Love and Monsters

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

Tenet

Best Makeup and Hairstyling:

Emma

Hillbilly Elegy

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Pinnochio