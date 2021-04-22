Menu
Osees Announce Fall 2021 Tour Dates

Plus: John Dwyer is auctioning off a handmade "Werewolf Rug" to raise money for the Coalition on Homelessness San Francisco

Osees
Osees, photo courtesy of the band
April 22, 2021 | 11:11am ET

Osees, the prolific band led by John Dwyer that was formerly known as (deep breath) OCS, Thee Oh Sees, and Oh Sees, have announced an expansive fall tour across the US. Check out the complete list of dates below.

This tour will finally give the garage rock act an opportunity to promote and perform music from their latest records. In 2020, Osees released t several albums: the rowdy Protean Threat, the heady Metamorphosed, and the exclusive EP Weirdo Hairdo. Plus, they also dropped the remix LP Panther Rotate, but it’s less likely they will find room in their setlist to bust out any of those alternate renditions onstage.

This 19-date trek will follow Osees as they perform in a handful of cities stretching from September to early October. It kicks off with two shows in San Francisco, California starting on September 7th. From there, Osees will rock out in major cities like Portland, Seattle, Minneapolis, Chicago, Cleveland, Toronto, Cambridge, Brooklyn, Atlanta, and Austin before concluding the tour on October 4th in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Tickets are currently on sale through each venue’s website, a handful of which you can be redirected to through Osees’ website, too.

Unrelated to this tour entirely, frontman Dwyer is auctioning off a handmade “Werewolf Rug” to raise money for the Coalition on Homelessness San Francisco. It’s a pretty cool piece that features a similar art style to those early records by Thee Oh Sees, like Help and Castlemania, and the current bid on Ebay is chilling at $510.

“I just came across this in a box at my joint. Totally forgot I still had it,” said Dwyer in a press release. “Made for an art show years ago in SF so it only feels right to sell it to benefit a great and long lasting organization in San Francisco the Coalition on Homelessness. They have lent a helping hand for as long as I can remember there. No actual werewolves were harmed in the making of this rug. Dog buddy shown for scale.”

Osees 2021 Tour Dates:
09/07 — San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
09/08 — San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
09/10 — Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
09/11 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos
09/12 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos
09/16 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue Mainroom
09/17 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
09/18 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
09/19 — Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
09/20 — Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
09/22 — Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
09/24 — Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw
09/25 — Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw
09/26 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
09/27 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
09/29 — Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
10/01 — Austin, TX @ Hotel Vegas
10/02 — Austin, TX @ Hotel Vegas
10/04 — Albuquerque, NM @ Sister Bar

