Menu
Menu Shop Search Help
Advertisement

Paddington 2 Surpasses Citizen Kane as Top-Rated Film on Rotten Tomatoes

A newly surfaced review from the Chicago Tribune has dropped Citizen Kane's overall rating

Paddington 2 Rotten Tomatoes Critizen Kane sequel movie film (StudioCanal)
Paddington 2 (StudioCanal)
Advertisement
Advertisement
April 27, 2021 | 10:03pm ET

Ever since Citizen Kane came out in 1941, it’s been hailed as the greatest movie of all time by countless film organizations, and that ranking is still widely upheld to this day. However, the Orson Welles drama has just been dethroned from its perfect Rotten Tomatoes status by an unlikely contender: the 2018 family flick Paddington 2.

As noted by Discussing Film, someone updated the Rotten Tomatoes account for Citizen Kane to include a previously missing 80-year-old review that criticized the film, dropping its score from 100% to 99%. The write-up originally ran in print in the Chicago Tribune back on May 7th, 1941In her review for that issue of the paper, critic Mae Tinee makes it hilariously clear that she doesn’t think Citizen Kane is the pinnacle of cinema.

“You’ve heard a lot about this picture and I see by the ads that some experts think it ‘the greatest movie ever made.’ I don’t,” wrote Tinee. “It’s interesting. It’s different. In fact, it’s bizarre enough to become a museum piece. But its sacrifice of simplicity to eccentricity robs it of distinction and general entertainment value.”

Related Video

Of course, Citizen Kane is still a great movie; Tinee even admits that it has its strengths. A 99% score on Rotten Tomatoes is tough to come by and well earned, as proven by the other flicks in that category: Casablanca, The Umbrellas of Cherbourg, and Finding Nemo. Technically speaking, though, this does mean it’s inferior to movies with a 100% fresh rating, like Black Narcissus, Stop Making Sense, Crip Camp, and the inimitable Paddington 2.

paddington Paddington 2 Surpasses Citizen Kane as Top Rated Film on Rotten Tomatoes
 Editor's Pick
Film Review: Paddington 2 Has More Than Enough Charm to Go Around

As one of the best films of 2018Paddington 2 deserves all of the praise its gotten, both as a standalone film and as a sequel to the original movie. It’s a delightful watch full of cute surprises and heartfelt moments, and executives are wisely working on Paddington 3 already. Needless to say, Thom Yorke is probably eagerly awaiting its arrival.

Latest Stories

leonardo dicaprio another round english language remake

Leonardo DiCaprio in Talks to Star in English-Language Remake of Another Round

April 27, 2021

janet jackson nipplegate wardrobe malfunction super bowl halftime show documentary framing britney spears

Framing Britney Spears Producers Making Doc on Janet Jackson's Super Bowl "Nipplegate": Report

April 27, 2021

Chloe Zhao (2021 Oscars)

All That Glittered Wasn't Gold at the 93rd Academy Awards

April 26, 2021

Anthony Hopkins Oscars

Anthony Hopkins Woke Up This Morning to Learn He Had Won the Oscar for Best Actor

April 26, 2021

 

Chadwick Boseman First Oscar Best Actor ma rainey's black bottom anthony hopkins the father upset snub robbed

Chadwick Boseman Robbed of Best Actor Oscar by Anthony Hopkins

April 25, 2021

Trent Reznor Atticus Ross Oscars

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross Win Best Original Score at the Oscars

April 25, 2021

Chloe Zhao Oscars

Chloe Zhao Becomes First Woman of Color to Win Best Director at the Oscars

April 25, 2021

Steven Spielberg West Side Story trailer new movie film remake (20th century fox)

Steven Spielberg's West Side Story Dances to Life in First Trailer: Watch

April 25, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Paddington 2 Surpasses Citizen Kane as Top-Rated Film on Rotten Tomatoes

Menu Shop Search Help