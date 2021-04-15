Menu
Pete Davidson to Play Joey Ramone in Netflix Biopic I Slept With Joey Ramone

Based on the memoir of the same name by Joey's brother, Mickey Leigh

Pete Davidson Joey Ramone Biopic
Pete Davidson (Kevin Winter via Getty Images) / Joey Ramone (Marcia Resnick via Getty Images), both courtesy of Netflix
April 15, 2021 | 1:01pm ET

The King of Staten Island is set to play the King of Punk in a new Netflix biopic titled I Slept With Joey Ramone. Pete Davidson is starring in and executive-producing the movie, with the announcement coming on the 20th anniversary of the punk icon’s passing (April 15th, 2001).

I Slept With Joey Romane is based on the memoir of the same name by Joey Ramone’s brother, Mickey Leigh, who is also one of the film’s executive producers. It’s being made with the full cooperation and support of Joey Ramone’s estate, with a treatment by Davidson and director Jason Orley.

Orley has worked with Davidson before, having helmed the movie Big Time Adolescence and his stand-up comedy special Pete Davidson: Alive from New York. He also directed the upcoming romantic comedy I Want You Back, starring Gina Rodriguez, Jenny Slate, Charlie Day, Scott Eastwood, and others.

Physically, Saturday Night Live star Davidson matches up well with the tall, lanky, and endearingly awkward Ramones frontman. Even facially, there’s a bit of a resemblance, as seen in the split image above.

Netflix is producing I Slept With Joey Ramone in partnership with STXFilms, whose chairman Adam Fogelson said of the film, “When you share a bed with someone — and not just a bed, but a childhood, a family, and a lifetime — you know that person better than anybody else. Mickey Leigh not only collaborated with his big brother’s band — he has irreplaceable memories of and insights into Joey Ramone, having supported him when no one else would and witnessed him overcome adversity in the most dramatic way.”

Fogelson added, “I Slept with Joey Ramone is a great rock anthem that will make an equally great rock biopic, set apart by a universal story of family. Pete is perfect for this role and we’re excited he and Jason will be bringing this icon of rock to life and thrilled to be collaborating once again with our friends at Netflix.”

Ramones at Performance Studios, 1975, photo by Bob Gruen
Inside the Ramones’ Earliest Gigs (or Other Music for Uplifting Gormandizers)

Along with Leigh and Davidson, the movie is being executive-produced by Rory Rosegarten (Everybody Loves Raymond) and David Spiegelman. So far, Davidson is the only cast member announced for the film.

Joey Ramone was a pioneer of punk rock, forming the Ramones in 1974 and releasing the band’s legendary self-titled debut in 1976. Sadly, his death in 2001 at the age of 49 was quickly followed by the passings of bassist Dee Dee Ramone in 2003 and guitarist Johnny Ramone in 2004. Drummer Tommy Ramone died in 2014, leaving no original living members. The band was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2002, when all but Joey were still alive.

Stay tuned for more info on the movie as it’s announced. In the meantime, you can pick up Mickey Leigh’s memoir, I Slept With Joey Ramone, here.

