Pixar’s Luca Gets Stunning New Trailer: Watch

Coming to Disney+ on June 18th

Luca (Pixar)
April 28, 2021 | 9:07am ET

Pixar has just released the official trailer for their upcoming animated film Luca. The clip sets the stage for a new coming-of-age story set in Italy, which means there’s plenty of gorgeous ocean backdrops, savory food, and adorable children forming friendships in the summer — but, as is always the case, there’s a twist. Watch the trailer below to see what it is.

Described as a fantastical snapshot of childhood, Luca follows two teenage boys named Luca and Alberto (voiced by Jacob Tremblay and Jack Dylan Grazer, respectively) as they galavant around the Italian Riviera during the summer. However, it’s quickly revealed that they’re only human when they’re on land. When the two best friends venture underwater, they turn into brightly colored sea creatures. It’s only a matter of time until people begin to discover their secret identities, and when they do it means their fun adventures are suddenly jeopardized.

Along with Tremblay and Grazer, Luca also stars Maya Rudolph, Jim Gaffigan, Marco Barricelli, and Emma Berman. It was directed by Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Enrico Casarosa (La Luna), who drew inspiration from his own Italian upbringing when creating the film.

Last month, Disney announced that Luca is one of several movies that will head straight to Disney+ instead of opting for a traditional theatrical release during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. It’s scheduled to premiere on the streaming platform on June 18th.

For those keeping count, Luca is Pixar’s 24th feature film to date. It follows their smash success Soul, which just picked up two Academy Awards over the weekend, including the Oscar for Best Animated Film. Revisit our review of that movie here.

Consequence
