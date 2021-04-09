Polo G Unleashes New Song “RAPSTAR”: Stream

Chicago’s finest Polo G has released a soul-baring new song titled “RAPSTAR”. Watch the music video below.

“RAPSTAR” was first previewed in May 2020 as an acoustic collaboration with ukelele player Einer Bankz, who co-produced the track with Synco. Despite a celebratory chorus, the song finds Polo opening up about mental health struggles and trauma.

“Every day a battle, I’m exhausted and I’m weary,” he raps. “Make sure I smile in public, when alone, my eyes teary/ I fought through it all, but that shit hurt me severely/ I’ve been gettin’ high to hide behind my insecurities.”

Related Video

The track’s music video is directed by Arrad and includes cameos from DDG, Trench Baby, and Scorey, as well as a tender moment with Polo and his son Tremani. “RAPSTAR” is expected to appear on Polo’s upcoming album, Hall of Fame, which should arrive later this year.

Polo G’s 2021 has gotten off to an auspicious start. He’s shared his menacing track, “GNF (OKOKOK)”, taken on three of the hottest rap songs on “For My Fans (Freestyle)”, and made a standout appearance on “Headshot” by close collaborator Lil Tjay.