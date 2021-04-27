Primus Reschedule RUSH Tribute Tour for 2021

Primus have rescheduled their RUSH tribute tour for later this year.

Originally scheduled for 2020, Primus’ “A Tribute to Kings Tour” will now launch in August 2021. During each of the 40+ shows on the docket, Les Claypool and co. will perform RUSH’s 1977 album A Farewell to Kings in full.

All dates will be opened by Wolfmother, with The Sword also appearing at select dates.

All original tour tickets will be honored at the rescheduled dates. For those not able to attend newly rescheduled shows, a refund window is now available for the next 30 days from the original point of purchase. Those who don’t already have tickets can purchase them here.

Due to travel restrictions, Primus had to push back a planned Toronto concert until 2022. Additionally, previously announced shows in Lafayette and Minneapolis have been canceled outright. Check out the updated tour itinerary below.

Primus 2021 Tour Dates:

08/10 – Boise, ID @ Outlaw Field at Idaho Botanical Gardens

08/11 – Bonner, MT @ Kettlehouse Amphitheater

08/13 – Spokane, WA @ Riverfront Park Amphitheater

08/14 – Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Park

08/17 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield

08/18 – Bend, OR @ Les Schwab Amphitheater

08/28 – Asheville, NC @ ExploreAsheville.com Arena

08/30 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

08/31 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

09/03 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music Festival

09/04 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

09/05 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

09/07 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center

09/09 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater

09/10 – New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre

09/11 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

09/14 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park

09/16 – Indianapolis, IN @ Amphitheater at White River State Park

09/17 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

09/18 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion

09/20 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live! – Outdoor

09/21 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre

09/22 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

09/24 – Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

09/25 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage

09/26 – Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Oakdale Theater

09/28 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

09/29 – Baltimore, MD @ MECU Pavilion

10/01 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

10/02 – Essex Junction, VT @ Midway Lawn at Champlain Valley Expo

10/03 – Westbrook, ME @ Main Savings Pavilion at Rock Row

10/05 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

10/06 – Richmond, VA @ Virginia Credit Union LIVE!

10/08 – Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Harris Pavilion

10/09 – Kansas City, MO @ Grinders

10/13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex (Outdoors)

10/15 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theater

10/16 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre

10/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

10/19 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open-Air Theater at SDSU

10/21 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

10/22 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

10/25 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theater