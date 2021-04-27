Primus Reschedule RUSH Tribute Tour for 2021

Primus have rescheduled their RUSH tribute tour for later this year.
Originally scheduled for 2020, Primus’ “A Tribute to Kings Tour” will now launch in August 2021. During each of the 40+ shows on the docket, Les Claypool and co. will perform RUSH’s 1977 album A Farewell to Kings in full.
All dates will be opened by Wolfmother, with The Sword also appearing at select dates.
All original tour tickets will be honored at the rescheduled dates. For those not able to attend newly rescheduled shows, a refund window is now available for the next 30 days from the original point of purchase. Those who don’t already have tickets can purchase them here.
Due to travel restrictions, Primus had to push back a planned Toronto concert until 2022. Additionally, previously announced shows in Lafayette and Minneapolis have been canceled outright. Check out the updated tour itinerary below.
Primus 2021 Tour Dates:
08/10 – Boise, ID @ Outlaw Field at Idaho Botanical Gardens
08/11 – Bonner, MT @ Kettlehouse Amphitheater
08/13 – Spokane, WA @ Riverfront Park Amphitheater
08/14 – Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Park
08/17 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield
08/18 – Bend, OR @ Les Schwab Amphitheater
08/28 – Asheville, NC @ ExploreAsheville.com Arena
08/30 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live
08/31 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
09/03 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music Festival
09/04 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
09/05 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
09/07 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center
09/09 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater
09/10 – New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre
09/11 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
09/14 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park
09/16 – Indianapolis, IN @ Amphitheater at White River State Park
09/17 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
09/18 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion
09/20 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live! – Outdoor
09/21 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre
09/22 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
09/24 – Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion
09/25 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage
09/26 – Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Oakdale Theater
09/28 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
09/29 – Baltimore, MD @ MECU Pavilion
10/01 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia
10/02 – Essex Junction, VT @ Midway Lawn at Champlain Valley Expo
10/03 – Westbrook, ME @ Main Savings Pavilion at Rock Row
10/05 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
10/06 – Richmond, VA @ Virginia Credit Union LIVE!
10/08 – Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Harris Pavilion
10/09 – Kansas City, MO @ Grinders
10/13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex (Outdoors)
10/15 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theater
10/16 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre
10/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
10/19 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open-Air Theater at SDSU
10/21 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom
10/22 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom
10/25 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theater