Stephen King’s It Demonstrates the Power of Friendship

Psychoanalysis is a weekly series on the Consequence Podcast Network that takes an in-depth look at a mental health topic through the lens of horror.

“When you’re a kid, you think that you’ll always be … protected, and cared for. Then, one day, you realize that’s not true. If you open your eyes, you will see what we’re going through. ‘Cause when you’re alone as a kid, the monsters see you as weaker. You don’t even know they’re getting closer. Until it’s too late.”

This week, Jenn, Mike, and Lara are joined in the Barrens by special guest Jamie Alvey from Morbidly Beautiful for a comfort horror episode on Andy Muschietti’s 2017 adaptation of Stephen King’s magnum opus, It.

Hop on the S.S. Georgie for a conversation about childhood trauma, overcoming fear, and the power of friendship. Together, they’ll share their first experiences with King’s original novel and its various adaptations, in addition to the changes from page to screen. Jenn’s got some hot takes, but they all find empowerment with the Losers’ Club.

