Menu
Menu Shop Search Help

Punk in the Park 2021 U.S. Festivals to Feature Pennywise, NOFX, The Vandals, Face to Face, and More

The two events take place May and November in Arizona and California, respectively

Pennywise Punk in the Park festivals
Pennywise, photo by Raymond Ahner
Advertisement
Advertisement
April 14, 2021 | 3:03pm ET

In another sign that things are opening up on the festival front, a pair of events dubbed Punk in the Park will take place this May and November in Arizona and California, respectively. Each will feature a lineup of notable punk bands.

Originally, the two-day California edition, Punk in the Park – Orange County, was set to be the inaugural version of the new fest, but pandemic restrictions led organizers to move the original 2020 dates to April 2021 and then again to November 6th and 7th at Oak Canyon Park.

That makes the one-day Punk in the Park – Arizona event, taking place May 29th at Big Surf Water Park in Tempe — the first staging of the festival, with headliners Pennywise leading a lineup that also includes Face to Face, Strung Out, Good Riddance, H2O, Voodoo Glow Skulls, The Bombpops, and Slaughterhouse.

Related Video

Pennywise will also headline the first night of the Punk in the Park – Orange County fest on November 6th, where they’ll be joined by The Vandals, Lagwagon, Fear, T.S.O.L., The Bombpops, and Pulley. The second night (November 7th) of the California event will be headlined by NOFX, and also feature Me First & The Gimme Gimmes, Strung Out, The Dickies, D.I., and Authority Zero.

“It finally looks like we’re gonna get our day in the park; been waiting more than a minute to drink some cold beers with friends and listen to some good f**king music,” stated Pennywise guitarist Fletcher Dragge. “With some of my favorite bands playing and tons of booze flowing, it’s gonna be time to get loose and have some serious fun!!! Can’t wait for something that feels normal again! See you f*ckers in the pit…for real!!”

The Punk in the Park – Arizona fest will be one of the first large-scale festivals to take place in the United States after the pandemic shut down the concert industry a little more than a year ago. It’ll come a week after the recently announced Electric Daisy EDM fest in Las Vegas, and a couple months before a pair of major Midwest hard-rock festivals set to concurrently take place the same July weekend in Wisconsin and Michigan.

Pick up Punk in the Park – Arizona tickets here, and purchase Punk in the Park – Orange County tickets here. See posters for both festivals below.

Punk in the Park Arizona

Punk in the Park Orange County

 

 

Latest Stories

Rammstein Luxury Merch Line

Rammstein Team Up with Luxury Fashion Brand Balenciaga on Apparel Line and Curated Playlist

April 14, 2021

Casey Bishop sings Soundgarden

16-Year-Old Casey Bishop's Cover of Soundgarden's "Black Hole Sun" Wows American Idol Judges: Watch

April 14, 2021

Myles Kennedy new solo album

Myles Kennedy's New "Get Along" Video Features Animals Fighting Back Against Industrialization: Watch

April 14, 2021

Quicksand New Song "Inversion"

Quicksand Unveil "Inversion", First New Song in Three Years: Stream

April 13, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Punk in the Park 2021 U.S. Festivals to Feature Pennywise, NOFX, The Vandals, Face to Face, and More

Menu Shop Search Help