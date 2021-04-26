Punk Rock Bowling 2021 Festival Lineup: Circle Jerks, Devo, NOFX, and Many More

After the pandemic postponed the 2020 edition of the Punk Rock Bowling festival, the popular gathering will be back in 2021 — albeit with significant changes from last year’s planned lineup. Circle Jerks, Devo, and NOFX will headline the three-day event, which takes place September 24th-26th at the Downtown Las Vegas Event Center.

Circle Jerks are a holdover headliner from the 2020 lineup, while Devo and NOFX take the place of Cock Sparrer and Madness. The rest of the bill is a combination of select bands that were slated to play in 2020, as well as newly added artists.

Among the other notable bands on the 2021 lineup are Frank Turner, Streetlight Manifesto, Lunachicks, The Menzingers, Leftover Crack, Gorilla Biscuits, Anti-Flag, Murder City Devils, Municipal Waste, The Bronx, The English Beat, The Queers, Youth Brigade, and dozens of other acts.

NOFX will headline on September 24th (Friday); Circle Jerks on September 25th (Saturday); and Devo on September 26th (Sunday).

Tickets to the 2021 fest, including single day ($70 each) and three-day passes ($170), are available at the official Punk Rock Bowling website.

See the full lineup in the poster below.