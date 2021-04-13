Menu
Menu Shop Search Help

Quicksand Unveil “Inversion”, First New Song in Three Years: Stream

It's the post-hardcore pioneers' first song since 2018's Triptych Continuum EP

Quicksand New Song "Inversion"
Quicksand, photo by Annette Rodriguez
Advertisement
Advertisement
April 13, 2021 | 1:10pm ET

Post-hardcore legends Quicksand have returned with the one-off single “Inversion”, their first new song in three years.

The New York City band surprised fans with the heavy track and a colorful music video animated by Rob Fidel. “Inversion” follows Quicksand’s 2017 comeback album, Interiors, and a 2018 EP, Triptych Continuum, offering up another slab of big riffs and energetic vocals from frontman Walter Schreifels. The song was recorded over a year ago and is finally seeing an official release.

“The music to ‘Inversion’ was very squatter punk at first,” Schreifels said of the track’s noticeable hardcore tilt. “To get something going vocally, I started singing in an English Niel Nausea kind of vibe (Nausea are a peace/squatter punk band from the Lower East Side of Manhattan). The lyrics reflect the push and pull of being very connected through technology while at the same time being the most emotionally isolated group of humans to ever walk the planet and fun stuff like that.”

Related Video

87564 quicksand 925x925 q90 Quicksand Unveil Inversion, First New Song in Three Years: Stream
 Editor's Pick
Album Review: Quicksand – Interiors

Quicksand formed in 1990 following Schreifels’ highly successful stint in punk act Gorilla Biscuits. The band is now a trio of Schreifels, bassist Sergio Vega, and drummer Alan Cage. Though no official announcement was made, it appears that guitarist Tom Capone has ostensibly exited the band after a 2017 arrest for shoplifting while on tour in Phoenix.

After releasing their genre-defining 1993 debut album, Slip, Quicksand followed that up with 1995’s Manic Compression, before going on an extended hiatus. Schreifels would then form Rival Schools in 1999, releasing three full-length records with that band before Quicksand’s eventual comeback. Vega, meanwhile, has been a member of Deftones since 2009.

Watch the music video for “Inversion” and download the single here.

“Inversion” Artwork:

unnamed 12 Quicksand Unveil Inversion, First New Song in Three Years: Stream

Latest Stories

Issy Wood Shares Mark Ronson Co-Produced Song "Muscles"

Issy Wood Shares New Song "Muscle" Co-Produced by Mark Ronson: Stream

April 13, 2021

ider new album shame song cross yourself single listen stream

IDER Announce New Album shame, Share "Cross Yourself": Stream

April 13, 2021

mick jagger dave grohl origins

Mick Jagger Shares the Origins of New Dave Grohl Collaboration "Eazy Sleazy": Stream

April 13, 2021

lucy dacus home video new album hot heavy new song stream

Lucy Dacus Announces New Album Home Video, Shares "Hot & Heavy": Stream

April 13, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Quicksand Unveil "Inversion", First New Song in Three Years: Stream

Menu Shop Search Help