Radiohead Unearth Thom Yorke’s 2005 From the Basement Concert: Watch

The solo piano set featured early performances of several In Rainbows tracks

Thom Yorke’s From the Basement concert in 2005
April 14, 2021 | 3:56pm ET

Radiohead have shared their latest archival footage on the band’s YouTube channel, unearthing Thom Yorke’s 2005 solo performance for the pilot episode of the Front the Basement concert series. Watch it below.

Yorke’s 20-minute piano set included the live debut of “Videotape”, which later found its way on Radiohead’s In Rainbows. He also played future In Rainbows B-sides “Last Flowers” and “Down Is the New Up”, as well as “Analyse”, from his 2006 solo album, The Eraser.

Today’s upload is part of the band’s most recent effort to bring rare footage to their YouTube channel. This newest run launched last week with a January 2008 show at London’s 93 Feet East during which Radiohead performed In Rainbows in full. Watch that here.

From the Basement has also been uploading its archive to YouTube over the last year. The performance series, launched by Radiohead producer Nigel Godrich, welcomed artists like The White Stripes, Sonic Youth, PJ Harvey and, of course, Radiohead during its seven-year run between 2006 and 2012.

Setlist:
Videotape
Down Is The New Up
Last Flowers
Analyse

